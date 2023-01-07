Barcelona told to pay €35 million to sign PSG and Chelsea target - Reports

Having missed out on Endrick Felipe, Barcelona have turned their attention towards Athletico Paranaense centre-forward Vitor Roque, according to Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans.

The Blaugrana were in the running for Endrick before the 16-year-old Palmeiras player picked arch-rivals Real Madrid as his European destination. Barcelona will now look to wrap up the signing of another promising Brazilian youngster, Vitor.

However, they will not have an easy ride, as Chelsea, who were also interested in Endrick, are said to be tracking Vitor's progress too. Athletico reportedly want €35 million for the player.

Vitor is another promising forward to emerge from Brazil. After dominating age-group football with Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro, he moved to Athletico Paranaense, with whom he began his senior career. The 17-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring 14 goals and picking up five assists in 57 appearances.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Amid interest from PSG and Chelsea, Barça have enquired about Atlético Paranaense’s 17 year old forward Vitor Roque. The Brazilian club have subsequently set a valuation of €30 + 5M. [#fcblive 🎖| Amid interest from PSG and Chelsea, Barça have enquired about Atlético Paranaense’s 17 year old forward Vitor Roque. The Brazilian club have subsequently set a valuation of €30 + 5M. [ @gbsans 🚨🎖| Amid interest from PSG and Chelsea, Barça have enquired about Atlético Paranaense’s 17 year old forward Vitor Roque. The Brazilian club have subsequently set a valuation of €30 + 5M. [@gbsans] #fcblive

Barcelona are said to have scouted him extensively over the years. They have also reportedly received a ringing endorsement from their former player Deco, who is currently the club’s advisor.

Vitor will turn 18 on February 28 this year, which will make him eligible to move to Europe in the summer. The teenager, though, is paying no attention to the list of clubs monitoring his progress. He told Mundo Deportivo:

“I am aggressive. I like to score goals. I like to overcome difficult things and looking for challenges so that in time I can play in Europe. I have no preferences (about a particular club). I like all the greats in Europe. It is a dream for any boy who plays football in Brazil to be able to make the leap to a big player in Europe.”

Barcelona and Chelsea in tug-of-war for Benjamin Pavard

Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in Benjamin Pavard.

Vitor Roque isn't the only player Barcelona and Chelsea will go head-to-head for, according to German publication Kicker.They say that the two clubs are keen on signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Spanish giants reportedly see Pavard as the solution to their right-back issues. While Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both been used as full-backs, with Sergi Roberto also deployed there occasionally, none of them are full-backs by trade.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Hasan Salihamidžić says the relationship between Bayern and Benjamin Pavard is absolutely intact. A contract renewal beyond 2024 remains a possibility. Talks with the player's management have already taken place and will continue [ @_kochmaximilian Hasan Salihamidžić says the relationship between Bayern and Benjamin Pavard is absolutely intact. A contract renewal beyond 2024 remains a possibility. Talks with the player's management have already taken place and will continue [@_kochmaximilian] https://t.co/BSB1fDp53J

Although Pavard is primarily a central defender, he has grown into the role of right-back over the years. He notably playing that role to perfection in France's successful 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia.

Pavard is said to be interested in a move away from Bayern. His contract expires in 2024, but there have not been any concrete talks of an extension yet.

Poll : 0 votes