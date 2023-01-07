Barcelona in talks with Chelsea target's agent - Reports

Barcelona are said to be interested in Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard, according to German publication Kicker.

The Spanish giants believe Pavard to be the solution to their right-back issues. Both Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have been used at full-backs, with Sergi Roberto also deployed there from time to time. However, none of the trio are full-backs by trade.

Pavard is said to be interested in a move away from Bayern Munich. Talks of a contract extension have not gone well, with his current deal set to expire in 2024. He is said to be keen to play as a centre-back, while the Bavarians prefer to use him out wide. This could also potentially scupper Barca's plans to sign him.

The Catalan giants aren't the only side interested in the Frenchman, however. Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a defender. While they remain interested in Josko Gvardiol, they know that his performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar have seen a lot of clubs express interest in the Croatian.

Journalist Christian Falk expects Graham Potter's team to be in pole position for Pavard after the 26-year-old changed his agent. Christian Falk said in his column for CaughtOffside:

“Pavard changed his agent – his new agent is Pini Zahavi – and if you see Pini’s friends, there are always two clubs. One is Chelsea. When he’s talking about Chelsea he’s often talking in terms of ‘us’ and ‘we’, so he’s really close. He’s living in London, so that’s why there were many rumours in the past around Pavard and Chelsea.”

Chelsea plot move for Manchester United target Dani Olmo: Reports

Chelsea are keen on strengthening their midfield as both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's contracts are set to expire in the summer. While the club remains interested in signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, negotiations have reportedly hit a deadlock.

This has made the London giants look at alternatives in the transfer market, with RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo named as one of the players who caught their attention, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard spent time at the youth academies of Spanish sides Espanyol and Barcelona before moving to Dynamo Zagreb. After breaking into the Croatian side's senior team in 2015, the 24-year-old spent four years there, winning three league titles and the Croatian Cup before moving to RB Leipzig in 2020.

Olmo has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the German club. A versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions, he is known for his dribbling ability and eye for goal.

Besides Enzo and Olmo, the London side remain interested in several midfielders as they evaluate their options in the transfer market. While West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's English youngster Jude Bellingham are their prime targets for the summer, they face competition from a host of clubs across Europe for both players.

