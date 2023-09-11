Barcelona reportedly have a clause in Robert Lewandowski's contract that allows them to terminate it under one condition.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the termination clause can be triggered if the 35-year-old plays less than 50 percent of matches for the Blaugrana next season. The iconic striker arrived at Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has three years left on his deal.

Lewandowski has been a regular under Xavi since his arrival, bagging 35 goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions. He finished as last season's La Liga top goalscorer with 23 goals in 34 league games.

However, there have been some problems for the Barca superstar at the start of the new season despite managing two goals and one assist in four games. He has issues with the attack he is playing in, feeling as though he doesn't have support (via the aforementioned source):

"We have been fighting to create more chances in matches... When we see Ferran or Ansu come on, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don't play with enough attacking players, I don't have support... so I look for the best solution to the team."

Robert Lewandowski penned a four year when he joined from Bayern last summer. The contract appears to possess several clauses, including the termination one.

It's claimed that his former Bundesliga club will receive €1.25 million should he score at least 25 goals across competitions. This could come to a total of €5 million if he were to reach that tally in each of the four seasons he is set to play in.

Thus, Barcelona may have been wary of not getting the most out of the deal at the time. The 10-time Bundesliga champion will be 36 come next season and the Catalan giants may be looking to replace him by that stage.

Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque will be arriving from Club Athletico Paranaense next summer. He could be viewed as Lewandowski's replacement although given he's just 18 they may want to be patient with their new striker.

Robert Lewandowski was reportedly wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs but opted to stay at Barcelona

The legendary Polish striker was wanted in Saudi.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lewandowski attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League but snubbed it in favor of staying at Barcelona.

Four Saudi clubs (Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli) are backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). They have spent millions this summer on top European talent such as Neymar, Ruben Neves, and Sadio Mane.

Lewandowski looked to be one of their other targets to help the Saudi Pro League's rise to prominence. However, the Poland international wasn't interested and desired to stay with Barcelona.

This will come as good news to Barca fans given many top stars have been enticed to leave their clubs for Saudi. He seems to be committed to the project Xavi is overseeing.