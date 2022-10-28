Bayern Munich have incredible 25 goals clause in Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona - Reports

Bayern Munich are entitled to receive €1.25 million for every season Robert Lewandowski scores a minimum of 25 goals for Barcelona, according to Tobi Altschaffl (via Barca Buzz on Twitter).

Lewandowski joined the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window for a fee of around €45 million. The Polish forward was a goal machine in Germany and scored a total of 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bundesliga champions before his move to Spain.

Bayern expect Lewandowski to continue his rich form in La Liga and therefore included a goalscoring clause in his transfer deal. Robert Lewandowski has penned a four-year deal with the Blaugrana, and for each of those four seasons, Bayern will get €1.25 million if the forward scores at least 25 goals.

Should Lewandowski score 25 goals in each of his four years at the Nou Camp, Bayern Munich will amass a total of €5 million.

It is safe to assume that the Bavarian giants will be pocketing €1.25 million this season. Robert Lewandowski has made an excellent start to his Barcelona career and has been scoring goals at an alarming rate for Xavi Hernandez's side.

At the time of writing, Lewandowski had already scored 17 goals and provided four assists from 16 appearances across all competitions. The Pole has to score eight more goals to reach the 25-goal benchmark.

It is worth mentioning that Robert Lewandowski is currently leading La Liga's goalscoring charts. The forward has scored 12 league goals from 11 appearances so far this season. He has only gone three La Liga games without finding the back of the net.

Barcelona suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich

Barcelona suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the Nou Camp on Wednesday (26 October).

The Catalan giants have been knocked out of the Champions League and will be competing in the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season.

This is the second time Barcelona have lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this campaign. They lost 2-0 to the Bavarian outfit at the Allainz Arena in the reverse fixture.

Barcelona still have one game remaining in their Champions League campaign. They will take on Viktoria Plzen on November 1 in the Czech Republic. The game, however, is a dead rubber with Viktoria Plzen not having any chance to climb above their opponent.

