Barcelona star agrees to leave after just one season at the club: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly agreed to leave the club after just a season at Camp Nou.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Kessie has agreed to leave the Blaugrana this summer after a phone call with Xavi. The Ivorian only arrived at the club last summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan.

Kessie signed a four-year deal with Barcelona but failed to become a regular starter last season. He started 16 of 43 games across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.

The 26-year-old never seemed to fit with the style of football Xavi was implementing at Camp Nou. He now looks set to depart with Atletico Madrid and Saudi giants Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr reportedly showing interest.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted just yesterday (July 3) that Kessie could depart. He said:

"We don't know anything formally yet, but if he wants to leave, we will respect his decision. If he stays, he can be really useful for us."

Romero claims that Kessie is very grateful for Barca but has now accepted he will leave this summer. The Blaugrana are expected to move on many players this summer amid their financial complications. Clement Lenglet is another name who looks likely to leave.

Barcelona eyeing move for Girona's Oriol Romeu

Romeu is on the Blaugrana's radar.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have placed Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu on their shortlist this summer. The Blaugrana have identified the Spaniard as a top target as Xavi looks to bolster his midfield.

Romeu is claimed to have an agreement in place with Blanquivermells to allow him to leave should they receive an offer from a bigger club. The 31-year-old was vital for Michel Sanchez's side this past season, bagging two goals in 36 games across competitions.

Barcelona still need to replace Sergio Busquets who has left the club after 15 seasons at Camp Nou. Romeu began his career in Barca's La Masia academy before heading to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2011.

Romeu has also had spells with Southampton, Valencia, and VfB Stuttgart during his career. He now boasts proven experience and could be a valuable asset for Xavi as he and his side look to build on a La Liga title-winning campaign.

The Spaniard is valued by Transfermarkt at €5 million which would be a good piece of business for the Blaugrana given their financial situation. He has two years left on his contract at Estadi Montilivi.

