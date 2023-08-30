Barcelona star Ansu Fati makes transfer decision, snubs chance to join Liverpool and Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has reportedly opted to join Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Mundo Deportivo (via TeamTalk) reports that Fati has informed potential suitors Sevilla that he is headed to Spurs. It will be a massive coup for Ange Postecoglou given the competition for his signature.

Barcelona have been interested in offloading Fati as the Spanish attacker has fallen down the pecking order. His availability alerted the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old is reportedly listening to offers from other European suitors but has told Sevilla he is joining Spurs despite the La Liga club making an offer for him. It will now be up to the Premier League giants to sort out a deal for Fati with Barca.

The Catalan giants are reported to value the Spanish youngster at around €50 million (£42.9 million). He was regarded as a future superstar at Camp Nou when he made his debut aged 16 in 2020. He became the second youngest debutant in the Blaugrana's history in the process.

Fati also became Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga goalscorer that same year and his future seemed bright. However, he ruptured the inner meniscus in his left knee later on that year. This would hampen his development and he has struggled to break back into Xavi's side.

The Spain international made 51 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. However, Xavi preferred the duo of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha while most recently 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has been chosen ahead of him.

Fati's lack of game time drew the attention of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea who were keen to bolster their attacks with more goals and pace. However, Spurs look to have won the race for the Barcelona winger and he could now join the likes of Son Heung Min, Dejan Kulusevski, and Ivan Perisic in north London.

Chelsea and Liverpool could battle it out for Barcelona target Joao Felix

Joao Felix could be an option for Chelsea and Liverpool.

It appears that the Blues and the Reds will have to turn their attention elsewhere and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is a possibility. The Portuguese attacker spent the second half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge but struggled.

Felix, 23, managed four goals in 20 games while at Chelsea and has since returned to Atletico where he is deemed surplus to requirements. However, a return to the Premier League could still be on the cards.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Felix is open to a return to Stamford Bridge despite his torrid loan spell. It was previously reportedly that Liverpool had earmarked the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Felix similarly to Fati was tipped as a future breakout star amid his £120 million move to the Wanda Metropolitano from Benfica in 2019. He won the Golden Boy award that same year and many envisioned he would excel under Diego Simeone.

However, that hasn't been the case as Felix hasn't gelled well with Simeone's style of play. He has managed 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games across competitions for the La Liga giants.

The Portuguese attacker is reported to be eyeing a move to Barcelona coincidentally and Fati's departure could see the Catalan giants make their move. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Blaugrana will activate Operation Felix in the next 48 hours.