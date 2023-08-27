Liverpool identify ex-Chelsea star as Mohamed Salah replacement – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Atletico Madrid star and ex-Chelsea attacker Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been heavily linked with Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad in the recent past.

The Reds have lately found themselves as a part of an ensuing saga involving the 88-cap Egypt international's future at Anfield. They could end up losing their winger in the near future as Al-Ittihad allegedly continue pursuing the former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker.

According to Sports Zone, Salah has agreed a deal to join the Saudi Arabian outfit in the coming few weeks. He is thought to have been offered a lucrative three-year contract, worth over £190 million a season.

Now, as per Football Transfers, Jurgen Klopp's side are drawing up a list of perfect replacements despite claiming that they have no wish to sell the left-footed forward this summer. They have identified Felix, who scored just four goals in 20 matches during his six-month temporary stint at Chelsea past season, as a transfer target in the process.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Wanda Metropolitano, reportedly has offers from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. However, he is believed to be keen to join La Liga champions Barcelona soon.

A right-footed versatile operator, the ex-Chelsea man has again been linked with a loan move of late. He could also secure a temporary switch to the Blaugrana, who are in a position to pay the star's wages.

Meanwhile, should the 23-year-old Portuguese join Liverpool, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. Although he is not regarded to be a natural on the right flank, his versatility would help him settle in alongside the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

So far, the Liverpool-linked forward has scored 34 goals and laid out 18 assists in 131 appearances across competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp comments on former Chelsea player Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

During a recent pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if reports about the Reds not being interested in offloading Mohamed Salah were true. He responded by saying:

"Yes. It's difficult to talk about media stories as there's nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo is a Liverpool player. There's nothing there. If there was something, the answer would be no."

Dismissing the speculations about the ex-Chelsea man, Klopp added:

"My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there's nothing. I said already if there's something, the answer would be no. Is Mo still committed? 100%!"

Salah, who has a contract until June 2025 at Anfield, has registered 187 goals and 80 assists in 307 games for his team. He is averaging a goal involvement every 94 minutes for the Merseyside outfit so far.