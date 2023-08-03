Barcelona star close to joining Saudi Arabian side for €15 million - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

According to the Athletic, the transfer fee could be in the region of €15 million. Kessie arrived at Barca from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer and failed to garner regular starts under Xavi Hernandez.

The Ivory Coast international managed 28 La Liga appearances but it amounted to just 973 minutes on the pitch. Sergio Busquets' exit would have offered him hope of being handed an elevated role in the team.

Barca have, however, tried to fill that hole by signing Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu. Kessie, 26, still has three years left on his contract at Spotify Camp Nou but it seems a €15 million offer was enough to prise him away from Catalonia.

Al-Ahli have signed Allen Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino this summer. But they haven't signed a marquee midfielder so far, with Sofyan Amrabat reportedly refusing a switch in order to push for a move to Manchester United.

Kessie, hence, could be seen as a vital addition to the spine of the Saudi Arabian giants' starting XI. His exit may not bother Xavi too much, who still has Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong at his disposal.

Kessie's move to the Jeddah-based outfit will come as a blow to Juventus, who were heavily linked with him in recent weeks.

Xavi hinted at Kessie's transfer after Barcelona's win against AC Milan

Franck Kessie was an unused substitute as Barcelona beat AC Milan 1-0 in a pre-season friendly yesterday (2 August) in Las Vegas.

After the game, Xavi Hernandez was asked why Kessie did not play a part in the narrow win against I Rossoneri. The former Al-Sadd head coach told TV3, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUnversal):

"Kessie didn’t play due to some slight discomfort. As for his future, he knows exactly what the situation is."

Xavi's comments imply that Kessie could be out of Spotify Camp Nou before the summer transfer window deadline. The Spanish head coach handed the Ivorian just 45 minutes throughout Barca's four pre-season games in the USA.

Kessie may not be the only Barcelona player to join the Saudi Pro League revolution. Centre-back Clement Lenglet has been linked with a €15 million transfer to Al-Nassr, as per SPORT.