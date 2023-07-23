Serie A club believe they can sign Barcelona star on loan with €15m purchase option this summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly confident of signing Barcelona's Franck Kessie on loan with a mandatory buy-clause of €15 million.

Kessie arrived in Catalonia last summer on a free transfer from AC Milan and has since struggled to be a pinned starter in Xavi Hernandez's midfield. 21 of his 28 La Liga appearances last term came from the bench.

Juventus, as per journalist Nicola Balice (h/t ManagingBarca), hold a belief they can sign Kessie on loan, who still has three years left on his contract. The potential deal could include a mandatory buy-clause in the region of €15 million.

Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan could all be ahead of the 26-year-old in the pecking order next season. It remains to be seen if Barca sign off on such a deal.

It is no secret that they want to use the cash generated from sales to register their new signings and potentially buy more players. Kessie, however, provides depth and competition in Xavi's midfield.

The Ivory Coast international may not have had a lot of starts last season but he still featured in 43 games across competitions. Juventus, meanwhile, have no shortage of options in the middle of the park.

Manuel Locatelli is the latest player to join their midfield ranks, which also has Denis Zakaria, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Mohamed Ihattaren. Rabiot, however, has strongly been linked with an exit this summer.

Pedri earmarks areas to improve at Barcelona next season

Pedri has claimed that he is aiming for more assists and goals at Barcelona next season.

The 20-year-old midfielder registered seven goals and one assist in 35 games across competitions in the last campaign. He also missed 15 matches during that time due to two separate injury problems.

Speaking in a recent interview ahead of Barca's now-cancelled pre-season friendly against Juventus, the Spain international told SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I have to improve a lot of things. I think I provided very few assists last year… I have to get to the box more. I have to improve. I didn’t fulfil the challenge of scoring ten goals. I have to be better."

In his three full seasons at Barcelona, the former Las Palmas midfielder has registered 16 goals and eight assists in 109 senior games.