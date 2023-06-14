Manchester United facing competition from Atletico Madrid to sign French midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Atletico Madrid to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to AS, the Frenchman could lean towards joining the Red Devils over Los Colchoneros if he gives weightage to the financial aspects of a move. The Premier League giants are termed as Atletico's fiercest competitors in the race for the Juve midfielder.

Rabiot's contract expires on June 30 after which he can leave on a free transfer. Manchester United were notably keen to sign him last summer but the player ended up staying in Turin.

Instead, they ended the window with the additions of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield. Erik ten Hag could still do with Rabiot's services, who can arguably serve as an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred.

The 36-cap France international has proven his consistency at Juventus during his four-year stay, making 177 appearances for them across competitions. Before his spell in Italy, he spent nine years on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) books, featuring in 227 senior games for them.

Rabiot would be a valuable addition to Ten Hag's team due to his quality, experience, and knack for winning silverware. He has won 24 trophies at club level, including six Ligue 1 titles.

Atletico could, however, have a trick up their sleeves in their pursuit of the former PSG midfielder. According to El Chiringuito, they could use Antoine Griezmann's help to convince his compatriot to join the Wanda Metropolitano outfit. It remains to be seen if that tactic will appeal to Rabiot.

Pundit questions why Declan Rice would choose Arsenal over Manchester United

Former Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage has questioned why Declan Rice would ditch Manchester United and Liverpool and join Arsenal instead.

Arsenal are believed to be locked in formal talks with West Ham United over a deal for the 24-year-old, who is valued at over £100 million. Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor, while Manchester United's name has also been thrown into the hat.

Questioning the logic behind Rice choosing the Gunners over the other two aforementioned teams, Savage told 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, via HITC (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"I would go to Liverpool and Manchester United before Arsenal. Even though Liverpool have got no Champions League football. Liverpool, yes, it was a blip this year. I think they will come back stronger. They have signed Mac Allister. If you add Rice as well, WOW! I think they will be in the top four."

The Reds finished fifth in the league, missing out on UEFA Champions League football for next season. Arsenal finished second, with the Red Devils occupying the third spot in the table.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes