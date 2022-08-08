Juventus’ asking price for Adrien Rabiot revealed amid interest from Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United would have to make an offer in the region of £12.5-17 million if they want to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to the Telegraph, Juve have accepted Rabiot's wish to leave the club this summer. However, United are unlikely to make an offer that meets the Serie A outfit's price tag.

Rabiot is in the last year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. He is not a part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans and is free to leave the club if the right offer arrives.

The Old Lady have added to their midfield ranks this summer by signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United. Apart from the Frenchman, Allegri has Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo, and Weston McKennie amongst others in that position.

United's interest in Frenkie de Jong is well known. However, Chelsea are trying to hijack the deal for the Netherlands international despite the Red Devils' willingness to pay more than £70 million for the player.

Barcelona want De Jong to leave but they owe him £17 million in deferred wages, which is said to be holding up negotiations for the player with other teams. Rabiot could prove to be a smart acquisition if United meet Juventus' valuation of the player.

The 27-year-old is in his prime years as a footballer and would arguably be an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred. The Old Trafford outfit view him as a Plan B if they fail to sign De Jong.

Rabiot has scored six goals and provided six assists in 129 appearances in three seasons at Juventus. It remains to be seen if United will spend the rest of August chasing De Jong or if they sit at the negotiating table for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder.

Manchester United target signs new contract at PSV Eindhoven

Manchester United's hopes of signing Ibrahim Sangare have been dashed after PSV Eindhoven announced that he has signed a new contract with the club.

According to Rudy Galetti (h/t CaughtOffside), United held talks with PSV last month over a deal for the 24-year-old. However, Sangare has penned a new deal at Philips Stadion that runs until the summer of 2027.

United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game of the new season on August 7. The side's midfield failed to impress on both ends of the pitch and the need for reinforcements was evident during Sunday's clash.

The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. However, Ten Hag opted to start the Denmark international in a false-nine role rather than in central midfield.

