Barcelona star demands mammoth contract offer as he feels he's a future Ballon d'Or winner: Reports

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele and his entourage believe he is a potential Ballon d'Or winner. They want the Catalans' contract offer for the Frenchman to reflect that, according to Foot Mercato.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105m in 2017. However, the move has not gone as smoothly as the Frenchman would have wanted, with niggling injuries hindering his progress.

The 24-year-old is currently in the final seven months of his contract with Barcelona. There are suggestions that he could soon be on his way out of Camp Nou. Talks have taken place with Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

While Dembele's Barcelona future remains in the air, clubs in the Premier League have expressed an interest in signing him. The winger, though, is believed to be in favor of extending his stay at Camp Nou.

However, Dembele and his entourage believe the star deserves a better contract from the club, according to reports. The former Rennes star wants his status to be reflected in his salary.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM • The position of the Dembélé's clan is clear: the winger is a potential Ballon d'Or and must be treated as such in terms of salary but not only • The position of the Dembélé's clan is clear: the winger is a potential Ballon d'Or and must be treated as such in terms of salary but not only https://t.co/3LVXLOmrPe

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona have scheduled a meeting with Dembele's agent Sissoko next week. It remains to be seen if Xavi's side will cave in to the France international's demands.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has Premier League interest

Should Barcelona not accept Dembele's demands, the Premier League could be a potential destination for him. Newcastle United have already been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

The Magpies are claimed to have offered Dembele an annual salary of €15m plus another €15m as signing bonus. However, Newcastle's proposal does not interest the former Borussia Dortmund star, according to reports.

Dembele, though, has received an even better offer from another Premier League club. An unnamed English club have reportedly offered him €20m and another €30m as bonus.

While the offer could be tempting for Dembele, it is said he still prefers putting pen to paper on a new deal with Barcelona. The Catalans will now be hopeful of striking a deal with the Frenchman soon.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman earlier this month as Blaugrana's manager. He has already expressed his desire to see Dembele extend his contract with Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @ReshadRahman_



“It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. Barça manager Xavi on Ousmane Dembélé contract: “I spoke with him & made my stance clear - how important he is for us in the long run” 🇫🇷 #FCB “It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. #Dembele Barça manager Xavi on Ousmane Dembélé contract: “I spoke with him & made my stance clear - how important he is for us in the long run” 🇫🇷 #FCB @ReshadRahman_ “It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. #Dembele

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 24-year-old winger made his first La Liga appearance of the season against Villarreal after returning from injury on Saturday.

Edited by Aditya Singh