Barcelona star Eric Garcia has found himself at a crossroads in his career. The former Manchester City player has fallen down the pecking order at both club and country.

Garcia did not play a single minute for Spain during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where La Roja made the Round of 16. The player was crucial for La Roja during UEFA Euro 2020.

Manager Luis Enrique, though, opted to play Rodri as a central defender in Qatar and used Pau Torres as his substitute. Garcia was one of only three Spanish players to not make a single appearance at the World Cup. Yeremy Pino and Hugo Guillamon were the other two.

The player faces the same situation at Barcelona. The likes of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andres Christensen and Marcos Alonso have been prefered by manager Xavi over Garcia.

The player, once considered one of the best prospects in his position, sees his market value drop by the day. Garcia arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City in a bid to establish himself as one of the best in the world. The reality couldn't have been further from that.

Since his arrival in 2021, Garcia has made only 21 appearances for the club. The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances this season, starting only ten. Even if president Joan Laporta and Xavi decide to sell the player, it will be difficult for the Blaugrana to find a suitor for the central defender (as per El Nacional).

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says Barcelona are less threatening without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in a mega clash in La Liga. Ahead of the crucial game, Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone said that the Blaugrana are a lesser threat without their greatest player and current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Simeone told the media (via PSG Talk):

“Where Messi is will always be decisive, be it in the national team, in his current team or in Barcelona, With a player of Leo’s characteristics, there is a better chance of winning.”

Messi has been on fire at PSG this season, bagging 26 goal contributions (14 goals and 12 assists).

