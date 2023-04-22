Barcelona star not interested in leaving despite fans wanting him gone - Reports

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso is not willing to leave the Blaugrana despite the club looking to offload him this summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the former Chelsea left-back wants to fulfill his contract at Camp Nou, having recently extended it until 2024.

The Barcelona hierarchy recently met representatives from Inter Milan, where they discussed the trade of several players.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Marcos Alonso’s name was also discussed in the meeting with Barca looking to balance their books.

Marcos Alonso joined the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer after his deal with Chelsea expired.

The Spaniard's deal at Camp Nou was about to expire this summer, but the Catalan giants tied the defender down with a new deal until 2024 with a release clause worth €50 million.

It has been reported that Barcelona could be looking to offload Alonso this summer as the club looks to oblige with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Chelsea defender is believed to be aware of the situation but has no plans to leave the La Liga leaders.

Alonso has fared pretty well in his debut season for the Catalan giants, having featured in a total of 29 games across competitions.

The 32-year-old has proved to be a solid asset for Xavi Hernandez thanks to his versatility as he has been used at both centre-back and left-back.

Alonso's future at Camp Nou could also reportedly depend on the future of Jordi Alba, who is also an Inter Milan target.

Barcelona monitoring Manchester United target as potential backup for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as a potential backup for Robert Lewandowski.

The Danish attacker has burst onto the scene this season following his exploits for both club and country, having caught the attention of several top European sides.

According to Danish outlet B.T., Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old for quite a while now.

Now, as per Spanish publication Fichajes.net, Barcelona could also be plotting a move for the Dane as they look to ease some burden off Lewandowski's shoulders.

The Catalan giants do not have a reliable backup for the Poland international having sold Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January.

Hojlund has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 36 games across competitions this campaign for Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has also scored five goals in four senior caps for Denmark and is valued at €50 million by Atalanta.

