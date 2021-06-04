Barcelona star keen on a return to Serie A this summer - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is keen on a return to Serie A following a disappointing season at the Nou Camp, according to Barca Blaugranes.

The Bosnian international was signed by Barcelona for a hefty €60 million last summer, which also saw midfielder Arthur Melo join Juventus from Barcelona (for €70 million) in a swap deal. However, Pjanic has failed to impress at Barcelona and the deal has been a complete disaster for the Cules.

According to the aforementioned source, despite having a terrible time in Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic is still held in high regard by a host of European clubs. He is attracting interest from Premier League clubs as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and his former side Juventus.

However, Pjanic's preferred destination is Serie A. The Barcelona midfielder is familiar with the style of football played in Italy which could help him kickstart his career once again.

Barcelona and Juventus could again get involved in a swap-deal

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona and Juventus could again be involved in a swap deal concerning Miralem Pjanic. According to the same report, a transfer in the current financial conditions is highly unlikely to take place.

If that is the case, Barcelona could either swap Pjanic for a Juventus player or the Old Lady can bring the 31-year-old back to Turin on a loan deal in the summer. There are a couple of players Barcelona can ask for in case of a swap deal. The Catalan giants are interested in bringing Rodrigo Bentancur and Matthijs de Ligt to the Nou Camp.

Miralem Pjanic has not settled in Barcelona. (Photo: Getty Images)

To say Miralem Pjanic failed to adapt to life in Barcelona would be an understatement. The 31-year-old Bosnian international has played just 19 games in La Liga this season in which he failed to register a single goal or assist.

According to various reports from the previous month, Barcelona are looking to ax as many as 14 players in the upcoming transfer window in order to free up some wage budget as well as generate revenue for new players. Miralem Pjanic is on the 14 unwanted players list who are expected to leave the Nou Camp this season.

