Barcelona star keen on summer exit after falling down pecking order under Hansi Flick: Reports

Inaki Pena is eager to leave Barcelona this summer after falling out of favor under Hansi Flick, according to Fichajes.net. Pena was thrust into action at the end of September last year following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury.

While the Catalans roped in Wojciech Szczesny to add more cover to the position in October, the Spaniard remained the No. 1 between the sticks. Pena was very impressive, particularly in the El Clasico in October where Barcelona drubbed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order of late, with Flick favoring Szczesny between the sticks in recent games. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, especially since his contract expires in 2026.

It is believed that a delay in training is the root of Pena's strained relationship with Hansi Flick. The Catalans haven't offered any official explanation regarding the player's lack of game time yet, but many believe that the issue could be a lot deeper.

Meanwhile, Szczesny is under contract with the LaLiga giants until the end of the season, but sporting manager Deco has suggested that a renewal could be on the cards. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen expected to reclaim his position once he returns to full fitness, Pena's situation is unlikely to improve.

The Spaniard, interestingly, has no desire to warm the bench next season and could leave Barcelona in the summer. Pena is highly rated in the European circuit and is already being eyed by multiple suitors. However, a lot will depend on how the situation unfolds between now and the end of the season.

When are Barcelona back in action?

Barcelona will return to action on Tuesday, February 25, when they take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at home. Interestingly, Diego Simeone's team have the meanest defense in LaLiga this season, conceding just 16 times in 25 games so far.

The Catalans arrive at the tie in a rich vein of form, having won eight of their last 10 games across competitions. Hansi Flick's team are currently leading the LaLiga title race, tied on points with Real Madrid, and a point ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have scored 14 goals and conceded just once in Copa del Rey so far. The Catalans have scored goals for fun this season, and secured a place in the semifinals courtesy of a 5-0 win over Valencia earlier this month.

