Barcelona star makes decision on future amid interest from Chelsea - Reports

Jules Kounde has no desire to leave Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea, according to SPORT. The Blues are looking for a new central defender this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

The London giants have identified Kounde as a possible candidate for the job. Chelsea have had their eyes on the Frenchman since his Sevilla days, but he turned them down to move to Camp Nou.

Speaking on his unveiling, the 26-year-old had even confirmed that he rejected a move to Stamford Bridge.

"It’s true that I had the opportunity to sign for Chelsea but we had to wait for Barca to find an agreement with Sevilla. When I saw that it was possible, I chose Barcelona, I was very clear about that. It’s a big club and an ambitious project," said Kounde (via Metro).

The Frenchman had a love-hate relationship with former manager Xavi, but has been a huge hit under Hansi Flick. Kounde has flourished in a right-back role this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 44 games.

His contract with Barcelona expires in less than 18 months, and the Blues are hoping to take advantage. However, the Frenchman remains settled at Camp Nou and plans to stay for many more years.

The Catalan side are already working to hand Jules Kounde a new and improved contract. The only way the London giants could prise him away would be by offering him a fat contract and assurances of playing at center back.

Are Chelsea eyeing another Barcelona star?

Chelsea are willing to break the bank for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Fichajes (via Barca Universal). The Dutch midfielder's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, and he hasn't signed a new deal.

De Jong started the season on the treatment table and initially struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans after regaining fitness. However, the 27-year-old has wrestled his way back into contention in recent weeks following a series of impressive performances.

The Catalan side remain keen to tie De Jong down to a new deal. Hansi Flick is pleased with the player's efforts and has asked the LaLiga giants to end all speculation regarding his future.

Interestingly, Chelsea are planning to tempt Barcelona with a lucrative offer, while Liverpool are also in the race. The English duo are convinced that they could prise him away for €65-70m. However, De Jong remains settled at Camp Nou, and wants to stay.

