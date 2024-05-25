Barcelona star planning to leave this summer despite Xavi getting sacked - Reports

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso is reportedly set to leave this summer despite Xavi Hernandez's sacking. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano via Barca Times on X, the former Chelsea full-back is set to depart on a free transfer.

Alonso joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after his contract with Chelsea expired. While he played a decent number of minutes in his first season at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard has hardly featured this season.

The 33-year-old only started five games for the Blaugrana in the ongoing campaign, making a total of eight appearances across competitions. He was previously thought to be heading to Atletico Madrid but as per the aforementioned report, negotiations are yet to start with Los Rojiblancos.

Alonso has plenty of experience of playing at the highest level, spending the best years of his career at Chelsea. He played a total of 212 games for the Blues and has been capped nine times for Spain.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have announced that Xavi will step down from the managerial role after Sunday's (May 26) final game of the season. Former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick is on course to replace the Spaniard on the Barca hot seat.

Xavi announced his decision to quit his position at the end of the season back in January. However, Barcelona later convinced the La Liga-winning manager to change his mind and fulfill his contract which runs until 2025.

PSG manager Luis Enrique reacts as Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has reacted to the news of Barcelona deciding to part ways with Xavi Hernandez.

Enrique, who formerly served the Blaugrana both as a player and manager, claimed that he wanted Xavi to continue at Barca.

"After the match in Barcelona (Champions League), I said two things. The second was that I wanted Xavi to continue at Barcelona. I still think the same. I heard 'Xavi' and already knew where this was heading," he said.

As per reports, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is set to replace Xavi.

Xavi served Barca as the manager for three seasons during the club's tough times financially and won one La Liga and one Supercopa de Espana.