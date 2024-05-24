"I wanted Xavi to continue at Barcelona. I still think the same" - PSG boss Luis Enrique reacts as Barca sack Xavi

Several former players and managers have reacted to the sacking of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique is the latest to comment on the news.

During a press conference ahead of PSG's French Cup final against Lyon, Enrique stated his disappointment over his compatriot's sacking at the Catalan club. Enrique said that he wanted Xavi to continue as the manager of Barca.

"After the match in Barcelona (Champions League), I said two things. The second was that I wanted Xavi to continue at Barcelona. I still think the same," said Luis Enrique in the press conference.

Although the PSG manager didn't elaborate further, he had some fun at the end of his statement. When a local journalist asked the question in French, Enrique answered before the translator could do his job.

"I heard 'Xavi' and already knew where this was heading," joked the former Barca manager.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hansi Flick will be the new Barcelona manager.

Xavi's stay at Barcelona as a manager in numbers

Xavi Hernandez was appointed as Barcelona's manager in November 2021 amid unprecedented financial struggles at the Catalan club. During his time as manager at the Camp Nou, the 44-year-old has won two trophies - the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana last year.

However, his stay at Barca was accompanied by dire financial constraints, which restricted the club's freedom to acquire new players.

Xavi managed the Catalan club in 141 matches, securing an average of 2.06 points per game. When compared with managers who followed Pep Guardiola at Barca, Xavi's numbers make him second-last on the list. However, the silver lining is that he has bettered his predecessor Ronald Koeman, who is at the bottom of the pile with 1.96 points per game.

However, while Ernesto Valverde and Luis Enrique could splurge €285.9 million and €188.5 million on transfer fees, respectively, Xavi was allowed a paltry €53.3 million during his stay.

With the limited budget, he made Barcelona win their first La Liga title and advance to the Champions League knockouts for the first time since Lionel Messi's departure in 2021.