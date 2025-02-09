Barcelona star rejected Manchester United after Red Devils made €70million move - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez rejected Manchester United's €70 million transfer offer and a chance to double his salary, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez (via Managing Barca). It comes in the aftermath of the recently concluded January transfer window.

The aforementioned report also claimed that the youngster rather chose to stay and succeed at Camp Nou. Fermin is a player who has climbed through the ranks at Camp Nou. He started with Barca's youth team, then he was promoted to the U-16, U-18, U-19, Barca Atletic, and now to the first team. The Spaniard gained promotion and started featuring for La Blaugrana's first-team squad in July 2023.

Under Hansi Flick's stewardship this season, Fermin has proven to be a key player in midfield. In 24 appearances, he has scored four goals and registered five assists.

Trending

Fermin’s brilliance in midfield and ability to feature in multiple attacking positions might have prompted United to table a bid for him. However, the Spaniard chose to remain and try to write his name in gold in the history books of La Blaugrana.

Fermin is contracted at the Camp Nou till June 2029 and he's valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

How has Barcelona performed under Hansi Flick's management in the La Liga this season?

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana has been in decent form in the league this season despite some minor setbacks. In the standings, Flick's men are ranked third having registered 45 points from 22 league games.

With one game in hand, Barca are four points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and five points behind leaders Real Madrid in the title race.

In attack, La Blaugrana have scored 60 goals, which is the most by a team in the La Liga this season. Meanwhile, they have conceded 24 goals in defense.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is the top-scorer in the league with 18 goals under his belt so far. Lamine Yamal has provided 10 assists, which is the most by a player in the La Liga this season.

Given their impressive performance, the LaLiga giants have a decent shot at the league title if they remain consistent. Thus, their solidity would be put to the test when they take on Sevilla in the league today (February 9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback