Barcelona star rejected mega-money move to PL club, set to sign contract extension with La Liga giants - Reports

Alejandro Balde reportedly rejected a big-money move from Manchester City in favor of penning a new contract at Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t @BarcaBuzz on Twitter), the imminent new deal would extend his stay at Spotify Camp Nou until 2027 or 2028. Manchester City could be in the market for a new left-back.

They currently have only Sergio Gomez as a natural option in that position. Aymeric Laporte could also play in that position but the Spain international is linked with a move away from the Etihad, with Juventus and Chelsea linked (h/t SixSports).

Balde's ability to play on the opposite flank, as he did for Barcelona for a portion of last season, could also appeal to Pep Guardiola. According to Rudy Galetti, via GiveMeSport, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are also on the chopping block, which could leave City light in the full-back area.

However, Balde (19) is adamant that he wants to continue his career at Barcelona, where he has been since the summer of 2018. The Spaniard had a breakthrough 2022-23 season, where he managed a goal and seven assists in 44 games across competitions.

Moreover, Jordi Alba's exit could now leave Balde as the club's undisputed left-back for years to come. His current contract expires in June 2024 but a new deal is expected to materialize shortly.

Report highlights Barcelona youngster's bright start to life at new club

Barcelona newboy Mikayil Faye has seemingly made a strong impression in his first few weeks at the club.

The Catalan club signed him for a fee of €1.5 million from NK Kustosija this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the player's initial duties were supposed to lie with Barca Atletic.

However, Faye has been training with the first team in the pre-season training sessions, where he has surprised onlookers with his strength and aerial ability. But the report adds that he will need to improve technically and tactically.

Faye, 19, was capped 10 times by Senegal's U17 national team but is yet to make his bow for their senior side. It will be hard for Aliou Cisse to ignore him for too long if he impresses in Catalonia, be it for Barca's B team.

The 1.86-meter tall centre-back spent just four months at Kustosija in Zagreb, where he made 14 appearances before the Blaugrana club came calling.