Barcelona star ruled out for 2-3 weeks as injury is not healing at expected speed - Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will miss Sunday’s (19 March) El Clasico against Real Madrid due to a delay in recovery, Fernando Polo has reported (via Barca Universal).

Dembele, 25, picked up a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win over Girona on 27 January. Early examination hinted that the France international would be fit in five to six weeks and become available for the clash against Real Madrid on 19 March.

On Thursday (16 March), reports claimed that Dembele had suffered a minor relapse, pushing his recovery further back. It was claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund man was likely to be absent for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on 5 April.

Polo, however, has refuted the claims, insisting that Dembele’s prolonged absence is not due to a relapse. According to his report, the injury not healing at the expected speed, which is delaying Dembele’s return. It is believed it could take between two and three weeks for the injury to completely heal.

Polo’s report further adds that both Xavi and the team doctor Dr. Ricard Pruna are aware of the developments. They do not want to rush Dembele back ahead of the business end of the season, especially when Raphinha is performing well on the right flank. Barcelona are hopeful that the player will be fit for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou in April.

Dembele has been in impressive form for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season. He has featured in 28 games in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi back at Camp Nou. The president, who is a Real Madrid fan, wishes to revive the Messi-Barca brand and feels that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s return would be great for Spanish football.

At a press event, Tebas said (via Helena Condis):

“I would like Messi to come back. I want him to be at Barça. I hope we can rebuild the Barça-Messi brand. It would be very good for La Liga. He is the best player in the history of football.”

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021, shortly after leaving Barcelona as a free agent. The Argentina icon, who is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer, sees his PSG contract expire in June 2023, meaning he could once again be on the move this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Barca attempt to bring their legend back to Camp Nou.

