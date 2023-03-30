Barcelona star's entourage unhappy with recent rumors regarding his attitude, blame Madrid media for spreading propaganda - Reports

Barcelona star Gavi's entourage believes the media in Madrid are trying to tarnish the player's image by spreading rumors about his attitude, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

Gavi was among the players called up to Luis de la Fuente's first squad as Spain's manager. He went on to feature in the team's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland during the recently-concluded international break.

However, there are suggestions that some La Roja coaching staff are not pleased with the Barcelona star's attitude. Spanish outlet Relevo reported on Wednesday (March 29) that the player's conduct during the international break was not satisfactory.

Several incidents have reportedly raised concerns about Gavi's attitude in recent days. The 18-year-old did not do himself any favors when he tried to skip a signing event with fans before the game against Norway.

La Roja have made it a habit to hold greet-and-meet sessions with fans before their home games. Gavi was among the players chosen to attend the event on behalf of the team.

However, the teenager refused to turn up, citing headaches and discomfort, as per the said report. Although another player replaced him, the midfielder's no-show upset his teammates and the federation.

Dani Olmo, Jose Gaya, and Rodri, the other players to attend the event, all reportedly expressed their anger at Gavi. The youngster was eventually forced to greet fans alone.

As per Relevo, some senior players in the Spanish national team have also been unhappy with his rash tackles in training. La Roja captain Alvaro Morata is said to have talked to him about the matter.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ ) Gavi’s camp is annoyed by the rumors re his attitude, which aren’t true. They believe there’s a campaign by Madrid media against the player. #FCB ) Gavi’s camp is annoyed by the rumors re his attitude, which aren’t true. They believe there’s a campaign by Madrid media against the player. @HelenaCondis (🌕) Gavi’s camp is annoyed by the rumors re his attitude, which aren’t true. They believe there’s a campaign by Madrid media against the player. @HelenaCondis #FCB ⚠️🚨

The report about Gavi's conduct in the national team camp, though, has upset the player's entourage. Those close to him believe there is an attempt by the media in Madrid to discredit him, according to COPE journalist Helena Condis Edo.

Could Gavi leave Barcelona?

Gavi made his senior debut for Barcelona in their 2-1 win against Getafe in La Liga in August 2021. He has since established himself as a key player for them, making 84 appearances across competitions.

The Blaugrana rewarded the midfielder by handing him a new improved contract earlier this season. The deal saw his salary rise to €8 million a year, while he was also handed the iconic #6 shirt.

However, La Liga recently rejected the deal due to the club's dire financial situation. There have thus been claims that Gavi could leave Camp Nou on a free transfer this summer.

The Spain international, though, is reportedly unbothered by the situation. He is said to be determined to remain at Barcelona

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes