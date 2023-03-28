Barcelona star's father holds meeting with Mateu Alemany to discuss son's future at club - Reports

Ansu Fati's father, Bori Fatu, reportedly held talks with Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, during a training session on Monday (March 27) to discuss his son's future at the club.

Fati, 20, is struggling for regular playing time under Xavi Hernandez. Even with Ousmane Dembele's injury in January, the Spaniard has made just two starts in Barcelona's last eight La Liga games.

According to AS (h/t Fichajes), Fati's father and Alemany discussed the situation surrounding the Spanish winger's playing time. The talks could reportedly have a decisive effect on the player's future, whose contract runs till the summer of 2027.

Manchester United have been linked with a €35 million move for Fati. However, it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana will be open to letting one of their finest La Masia graduates leave this summer.

Fati's lack of playing time has had a direct impact on his standing with the Spain team too. Despite playing twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for La Roja, he was left out of their squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

Luis Enrique left as Spain's manager in December and was swiftly replaced by Luis de la Fuente. A new manager at the helm often means a clean slate for players. Fati, though, cannot count on Enrique's trust anymore and would have to prove his worth at club level.

That's tough if he doesn't get regular minutes. Barcelona's next game is a La Liga outing against Elche on Saturday (April 1). With Dembele yet to return to action, Xavi will have Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Fati to choose from down the flanks.

The Spanish tactician can and has also used midfielder Gavi down the left flank in recent weeks.

What Xavi has said regarding Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona

Barca's Ansu Fati

Xavi Hernandez has urged Ansu Fati to be patient when asked about the player's future at Barcelona last month. Ahead of his team's 3-0 La Liga win against Sevilla on 5 February, the Blaugrana manager said (h/t Forbes):

"Things will work out for him. We have to be patient. Ansu is a spectacular asset to the club. We trust him a lot; he is working very well. I am very happy with his tremendous mentality in training, but be patient. He is 20 years old and needs time, like everyone else. Things will work out for him; now is not the time to talk about sales."

Fati played just ten minutes against Los Nervionenses as a second-half substitute. He has played 38 games across competitions this season, but 27 of them have come off the bench.

