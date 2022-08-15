Barcelona star says goodbye to everyone but Xavi as he edges closer to Camp Nou exit: Reports

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has said goodbye to everyone at the Nou Camp except manager Xavi Hernandez as he nears a departure, as per El Nacional.

The report claims that the Dutch winger barely talks to Blaugrana boss Xavi and that he feels disappointed with his treatment by the coach.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Barca following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Depay is closing in on a permanent exit from the Nou Camp with a move to Juventus being anticipated.

His departure will allow Barcelona to register new signing Jules Kounde and perhaps make further additions to their squad.

Juve want to pay around €20 million for the striker but Barca want more given they still intend to make further deals in the current window.

The Blaugrana are dealing with financial issues, which means they need to activate economic levers in order to continue their transfer operations.

They most recently sold 24.5 % in Barca Studies to Orpheus Media in order to free up funds.

Depay joined Barca last summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Olympique Lyonnais.

He made 37 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and contributing two assists.

The former Manchester United attacker has a year left on his current deal at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona eye moves for Premier League duo

Silva remains a target for Barca

Barcelona are still on the lookout for additions and top of their current wishlist are Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso.

According to SPORT (via ManagingBarca), the Blaugrana want the Premier League duo to arrive this summer.

They will look to have Frenkie de Jong depart the Nou Camp in order to push through moves for the duo.

De Jong continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United in what has been one of the longest-running transfer sagas in recent memory.

Xavi on de Jong deal: "No, Frenkie de Jong is not a substitute. I don't know what will happen with the market". "I can guarantee that if he stays, he will be important for us".

Alongside this, Serg Dest is also expected to also leave the club, which will see Barca start to look at possible right-back reinforcements.

The Catalan giants kicked off their La Liga season with a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp on August 13.

They next head to the Estadio Anoeta to face Real Sociedad and it will be intriguing to see if any departures have occurred prior to the fixture.

