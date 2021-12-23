Barcelona star set to extend his contract for 5 more seasons - Reports

Ousmane Dembele is set to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Barcelona next week, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Dembele has only around six more months remaining on his current contract with Barcelona. With months of negotiations proving unsuccessful, there have been suggestions that the Frenchman could leave the club at the end of the season.

barcacentre @barcacentre ❗️ An agreement to extend Ousmane Dembélé's contract has been reached. Dembélé will renew for five seasons and has agreed to reduce his salary. The club plan to announce it next week. [sport] ❗️ An agreement to extend Ousmane Dembélé's contract has been reached. Dembélé will renew for five seasons and has agreed to reduce his salary. The club plan to announce it next week. [sport] https://t.co/zELJcVH22A

However, Barcelona have reportedly found a breakthrough in their talks with Dembele. The 24-year-old has now agreed to extend his stint with the Catalans until the summer of 2027.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has also agreed to take a pay cut if reports are to be believed. This will come as a relief for Barcelona, who are facing financial constraints at the moment in time.

Ousmane Dembele's representatives were keen to put an end to his association with Barcelona in the summer. However, the player's desire to continue at Camp Nou has proven to be pivotal in the negotiations.

The winger is on board with the plan Barcelona boss Xavi has for him. It is now only a matter of time before Dembele commits his long-term future to the La Liga giants.

It has been reported that Barcelona and Dembele are ironing out the final details of the deal. The Blaugrana plan to announce the player's contract renewal next week.

Barcelona manage to retain Ousmane Dembele's services amid Manchester United interest

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

A host of clubs have been monitoring Ousmane Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona. Manchester United are among those who have been credited with an interest in the France international.

However, Barcelona have managed to strike a deal with Dembele, handing a blow to Manchester United's hopes of landing him. The forward's other suitors, like Newcastle United, will also be disappointed with the news.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Barça are confident to reach the final agreement in the next days, and Xavi is pushing to keep Ousmane. Newcastle approached Ousmane Dembélé and his agents weeks ago to make a proposal - but the feeling is still optimistic for his contract extension with Barcelona. 🔴 #FCB Barça are confident to reach the final agreement in the next days, and Xavi is pushing to keep Ousmane. Newcastle approached Ousmane Dembélé and his agents weeks ago to make a proposal - but the feeling is still optimistic for his contract extension with Barcelona. 🔴 #FCB #NUFCBarça are confident to reach the final agreement in the next days, and Xavi is pushing to keep Ousmane.

Barcelona acquired Ousmane Dembele's services from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum in 2017. The move, though, has not gone as smoothly as the Frenchman would have hoped.

Dembele has struggled with injuries since joining the Catalans. He has only managed to make 118 appearances for Barcelona during his first four seasons at the club.

That trend has continued this campaign as the former Rennes winger has already missed a host of games due to injuries. Dembele has played just eight games for Barcelona so far this term.

