Barcelona star set to join PSG at the end of the season - Reports

FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, according to journalist Hadrien Grenier.
Dembele currently has less than six months remaining on his contract. He will be in a position to leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the season.
According to the aforementioned source, there is a verbal agreement between the French winger and the Parisian giants. Dembele will join the Ligue 1 giants on June 30th when his Barcelona contract officially expires.
Ousmane Dembele has had a frustrating time in Spain ever since his €140 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. The 24-year-old winger has always been hampered by long-term injuries which have denied him any sort of consistency at Barcelona.
Dembele will now be looking to rekindle his promising career in his home country starting from the 2022-23 season.
PSG are expected to be in need of a new attacker heading into the new season. The Parisian giants are highly expected to lose star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.
There have also been reports (via Football Espana) that Brazilian star Neymar could be sold in the summer transfer window.
The world-record signing has had a disappointing season for PSG and could leave in the next few months despite having a contract until 2025.
Signing Dembele would make sense for PSG. Despite his poor injury record, the World Cup-winning winger is still just 24 years old and has a lot to offer in his career.
On top of that, Dembele will be available on a free transfer which is a risk worth taking for the Ligue 1 giants.
Ousmane Dembele has been performing with for Barcelona despite PSG links
Ousmane Dembele played a vital role in guiding Barcelona to an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday. He provided two assists to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo as the Catalan giants recorded a famous win.
Despite nearing his exit, Dembele has been performing at a very high level for Xavi Hernandez's side. The winger has recorded a goal and seven assists in his last five La Liga games for the club.
His overall record for Barcelona this season currently stands at two goals and nine assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.