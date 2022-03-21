Barcelona star set to join PSG at the end of the season - Reports

FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, according to journalist Hadrien Grenier.

Dembele currently has less than six months remaining on his contract. He will be in a position to leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to the aforementioned source, there is a verbal agreement between the French winger and the Parisian giants. Dembele will join the Ligue 1 giants on June 30th when his Barcelona contract officially expires.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier L’accord verbal entre Ousmane Dembélé et le PSG est toujours d’actualité. Le joueur arrivera en fin de contrat au Barça le 30 juin prochain.



Ousmane Dembele has had a frustrating time in Spain ever since his €140 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. The 24-year-old winger has always been hampered by long-term injuries which have denied him any sort of consistency at Barcelona.

Dembele will now be looking to rekindle his promising career in his home country starting from the 2022-23 season.

PSG are expected to be in need of a new attacker heading into the new season. The Parisian giants are highly expected to lose star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

There have also been reports (via Football Espana) that Brazilian star Neymar could be sold in the summer transfer window.

The world-record signing has had a disappointing season for PSG and could leave in the next few months despite having a contract until 2025.

Signing Dembele would make sense for PSG. Despite his poor injury record, the World Cup-winning winger is still just 24 years old and has a lot to offer in his career.

On top of that, Dembele will be available on a free transfer which is a risk worth taking for the Ligue 1 giants.

Ousmane Dembele has been performing with for Barcelona despite PSG links

Ousmane Dembele played a vital role in guiding Barcelona to an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday. He provided two assists to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo as the Catalan giants recorded a famous win.

Despite nearing his exit, Dembele has been performing at a very high level for Xavi Hernandez's side. The winger has recorded a goal and seven assists in his last five La Liga games for the club.

La Senyera @LaSenyera | Dembélé now has the most assists in the team this season. | Dembélé now has the most assists in the team this season. 📊 | Dembélé now has the most assists in the team this season. https://t.co/06gfHeAqkc

His overall record for Barcelona this season currently stands at two goals and nine assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

