Barcelona star set to leave as free agent amid interest from rivals: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to part ways with Marcos Alonso and he's attracted from rivals Atletico Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Alonso, 33, is set to leave as a free agent this summer. He's been with the Blaugrana since September 2022 when he joined on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea.

There is said to be mutual respect between Barcelona and Alonso but he'll leave in June. He's struggled for game time this season due to a back problem, appearing just seven appearances.

However, Alonso could stay in La Liga once he leaves the Catalan giants as he's on Atletico's radar, per Marca. Diego Simeone wants to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano after previously missing out on his signature.

Alonso could be reunited with former Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta if he joins Atletico. The duo were part of the Blues side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and could strengthen Simoene's defense.

The Spaniard impressed during his debut season at Barcelona and displayed versatility. He appeared 37 times across competitions, scoring three goals while playing at centre-back and left-back in their La Liga title-winning campaign.

Barca's defense is stacked with experienced heads and upcoming talent leaving Alonso on the outskirts. The emergence of Pau Cubarsi and the form of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have been vital for the Blaugrana.

Sergio Roberto reportedly could follow Alonso out of Barcelona

Sergi Roberto could also leave this summer.

Sergio Roberto, 32, is another Barcelona veteran whose contract expires this summer. The Spaniard has been a prominent member of Xavi's side this season, appearing 17 times across competitions, with three goals and two assists.

Romano reports that the versatile midfielder may also leave for free this summer. This depends on Xavi's future with the Spanish coach announcing he'll leave at the end of the season.

Roberto was appointed Barcelona captain last summer after Sergio Busquets' departure. He's been with the Catalan giants his entire career, making 106 appearances, scoring seven goals, and posting three assists. The 11-cap Spain international has won 22 major trophies at Camp Nou including seven La Liga titles.

The Blaugrana midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Miami where he'd be reunited with Lionel Messi. Reports from December claimed that the Herons were eyeing him amid their rebuild that has boasted a strong Barca contingent.

Messi was joined by Barca legends Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez at DRV PNK. Miami's co-owner David Beckham is trying to assemble a squad that can win more major trophies after a Leagues Cup triumph last August.

