Barcelona star spotted wearing Bayern Munich shirt amid transfer rumors: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has risked the wrath of the Camp Nou faithful after he was spotted in a Bayern Munich shirt amid transfer speculation.

Kessie's future with the Blaugrana is uncertain despite only just arriving last summer. El Nacional reports that Xavi has seen the images of Kessie in the Bayern shirt and did not like it.

Julian Araujismo @JuLiArauJismo Kessie no tengo nada contra ti pero te quiero fuera del FC Barcelona.

Kessie no tengo nada contra ti pero te quiero fuera del FC Barcelona. https://t.co/4gT7s9UI3x

The Ivorian has always stated his desire to remain with Barcelona but he has lacked game time this past season. He started just seven of 28 league games, chipping in with two goal contributions.

Barca are in financial turmoil and several first-team players could depart this summer. The 26-year-old might be a candidate given his frustrating debut campaign in Catalonia.

He flourished in Serie A with AC Milan before heading to Camp Nou last summer. He made 223 appearances across competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists.

To make matters worse for Kessie, the competition for places in Xavi's midfield has only gotten harder. Ilkay Gundogan has arrived as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City. He will expect a prominent role with the Blaugrana having captained the Cityzens to a continental treble.

Kessie has three years left on his contract and its not Bayern who are reportedly showing interest. Barca's La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Barcelona could sell Frenkie de Jong for the right price

De Jong desires to remain with Barcelona.

Barcelona are once again in financial murky waters and it is leading to uncertainty over several players' futures. Frenkie de Jong is one of those as he could raise a significant sum from his potential sale.

Reports claim that De Jong could be sold if a suitable offer is made for his services. The Dutchman was courted by Manchester United throughout last summer but was desperate to remain at Camp Nou.

He did so, but his future is once again the subject of speculation. Bayern are said to be monitoring his situation. The Dutch international has three years left on his contract and a fee of €105 might seduce Barca into parting ways.

De Jong was a key member of Xavi's side who won their first La Liga title since 2019. He made 33 appearances in the league, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

The Dutchman arrived at Camp Nou in 2019, joining from Eredivisie giants Ajax for €86 million. He has been a mainstay in Barca's side ever since.

Poll : 0 votes