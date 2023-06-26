Barcelona superstar could be forced to leave club as La Liga champions face urgent need of selling player: Reports

Barcelona reportedly may look to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer as they are in urgent need of selling a player.

According to Catalan journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, the Blaugrana are in desperate need of securing sales of first-team players. De Jong is an option if a suitable offer is made for his services.

However, De Jong desires to remain at Camp Nou as he did the entirety of last summer during speculation over his future. Barcelona are enduring financial issues with a need to comply with La Liga and Financial Fair Play regulations.

The financial uncertainty was ultimately why Lionel Messi decided against returning to the Catalan giants. They had issues throughout last summer when trying to sign players as they put economic levers in place.

De Jong, 26, was Manchester United's top transfer target last summer with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with the Dutch midfielder. He previously coached him at Ajax and the duo shared success.

The Red Devils reportedly agreed on an €85 million deal for the midfielder. However, De Jong continuously stated his desire to remain with Barca and rejected a move. He said:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

Yet, the financial gloom around Camp Nou has not subsided and there may be a new suitor for the Dutchman. Reports claim that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation.

Bavarians boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of De Jong who impressed in Barca's La Liga title triumph. He made 43 appearances across competitions, chipping in with six-goal contributions.

De Jong has three years left on his contract with the Blaugrana. Bayern are reported to be willing to offer €105 million for him this summer.

Barcelona new signing Ilkay Gundogan on his dream move to Camp Nou

Gundogan arrives at Camp Nou as a treble winner.

Barcelona have sealed the signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder will arrive in Catalonia on a free transfer once his contract with Pep Guardiola's side expires at the end of this month.

Gundogan had been at the Etihad since 2016 and has become a Cityzen legend. He has won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, and two FA Cups.

However, the 32-year-old has admitted that Barca were the only club he would consider joining when leaving City. He said (via Barca Blaugranas):

“If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense. It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt some day."

Gundogan joins Xavi's side off the back of a majorly impressive campaign with Guardiola's side. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 51 games across competitions.

