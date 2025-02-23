Barcelona star triggers contract extension after hitting milestone in Las Palmas win - Reports

Robert Lewandowski has triggered a contract extension with Barcelona following his appearances against Las Palmas, according to SPORT. The Polish striker's contract had a termination clause, which could have been activated this summer.

The clause would have enabled the Catalans to terminate the veteran striker's contract if he failed to appear in 55 percent of the club's games this season. However, Lewandowski has been an omnipresent future for the LaLiga giants this season under Hansi Flick.

On Saturday, against Las Palmas at home, the Pole played his 35th game of the campaign, which includes 34 starts. In the process, he has triggered a renewal option in his deal, which means he will stay put at Camp Nou beyond the summer.

Barcelona were apparently considering a renewal regardless of the clause, given the player's importance to the team. Lewandowski has been prolific in the final third this season, registering 32 goals and three assists from 35 games.

The player will turn 37 later this year but has shown no signs of slowing down. It has been suggested that the Pole is also considering hanging his boots with the LaLiga giants.

Lewandowski has registered 91 goals from 130 games for the Catalans since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He is on course to register his best season for Barcelona and is only one behind the 33 goals he got in his debut campaign.

Are Barcelona eyeing a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski?

Despite Robert Lewandowski's heroics, Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye out for his replacement. The veteran striker cannot be expected to continue performing at the highest level forever, and the Catalans remain keen to lay down succession plans.

Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants have identified Alexander Isak as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona also admire Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres but believe that Manchester United will win the race for the Swede.

As such, the Catalans have turned their attention to Isak, although prising him away from Newcastle United won't be easy. The 25-year-old has registered 19 goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions for the English club so far.

Isak is under contract with the Magpies until 2028 and is a key part of their future plans. Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United could demand more than €200m for their prized asset, which could complicate matters for the LaLiga giants.

