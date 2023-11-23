Barcelona star to be unregistered from La Liga after picking up injury, Vitor Roque will join club on-loan in January to take his place - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly put plans in place to take the positive from the Gavi injury situation by registering another player in his place. The Spanish champions are set to register Brazilian striker Vitor Roque as a replacement for Gavi in their squad in order to comply with FFP regulations.

The Blaugrana reached an agreement to sign Roque from Athletico Paranaense initially in July 2024, but they are now keen to prepone the arrival of the teenager. Question marks appeared over how the club would register the forward when he arrives in January, given their financial situation.

Midfielder Gavi has suffered a season-ending injury, having ruptured his ACL playing for Spain against Georgia. Since he won't be playing any more games this season, Barcelona have taken the decision to de-register him from their squad, as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana and Atletico Paraenense have reached an agreement to move the transfer of Vitor Roque forward by six months. This means that the 18-year-old will join the club on loan in January until the end of the season.

When the 2023-24 season ends, the club will be able to register the teenage star under a normal contract. He will be joined by Gavi, who will be re-registered with the club under a new FFP contract in the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona seem to have concluded their January transfer plans with the decision to speed up the arrival of Vitor Roque. Director Deco previously revealed that Gavi will not be replaced by a new midfield signing, and the reason is now clear.

Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January

After showing his mettle in his native Brazil at a very tender age, Vitor Roque is set to sink his claws into Spanish football for the first time. The teenage Brazilian will understudy Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, allowing him to hone his talent.

The Barcelona squad is presently without a recognised backup striker for Lewandowski. This may have contributed to the decision to fast-track the arrival of Roque. Manager Xavi will benefit greatly from the signing, as it will allow him a variety of tactical choices in games. The 18-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

The Blaugrana have been very smart with their recent business dealings, having identified their financial handicap. They are on course to recover from their financial strain through the sales of certain players, who have been made available.

The coming transfer windows will certainly see a good amount of outgoings from the Blaugrana as they attempt to balance their books.