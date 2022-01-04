Barcelona star does not want to leave despite interest from Chelsea and 2 other clubs: Reports

Barcelona star Segino Dest was recently reported as Chelsea's transfer target as the Blues try to find a replacement for the injured Ben Chilwell. However, as per the latest reports from SPORT, Dest doesn't want to leave the Catalans. He is ready to fight for a place in the starting XI when he comes back fit after being affected by COVID-19.

Sergino Dest was signed by Barcelona in 2020 for a transfer fee of €21 million, with €5 million in add-ons from Ajax. The american was highly rated back then and Bayern Munich was also one of the heavyweights who were after him.

Since joining Barca in 2020, Dest hasn't yet unleashed his full potential as the 21-year-old lacked consistency. He has made 57 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

Since Xavi Hernandez took over as the new Barcelona manager, Sergino Dest have been used in different positions on the pitch. He even ended up playing as a winger in a must-win match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. With the return of Barcelona legend Dani Alves, Dest will have a fight at hand for the right-back position.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona [MEDICAL UPDATE]



Sergiño Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde positive for COVID-19.



The players are in good health and self-isolating at home.



Sergino Dest was reported to be on the transfer list for Barcelona in January.

However, the latest reports from SPORT suggest that Sergino Dest isn't considering leaving Barcelona. The report also suggests that the American doesn't even want to know which clubs are interested in him as he is solely focused on the Blaugrana.

The likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich were strongly interested in signing the American fullback.

Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

According to the latest reports from El Nacional, Chelsea are looking to sign one of Barcelona's star players, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It was recently reported that Barcelona are considering selling ter Stegen for a suitable bid by a strong suitor.

It looks like Chelsea could be that strong suitor. The report suggest that the Blues are looking to provide strong competition for their current keeper Eduardo Mendy.

LONDONENDZNEWS @londonendznews Chelsea transfer round-up: Blues 'consider' Marc-Andre ter Stegen bid and Lucas Digne blow ift.tt/3eG5wEO Chelsea transfer round-up: Blues 'consider' Marc-Andre ter Stegen bid and Lucas Digne blow ift.tt/3eG5wEO

Andre ter Stegen has been on a rough patch recently and he is no longer the best goalkeeper in the world. A move away from Barcelona could revatilise his career and the upcoming summer transfer window could be just the right time for him.

