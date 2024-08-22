Barcelona star weighing his options as clear-out continues, could leave the club if a suitable offer arrives - Reports

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly willing to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer comes to him. This is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo that claims that the Denmark international may not be given a significant role under new coach Hansi Flick.

It was Inigo Martinez who partnered Pau Cubarsi in central defense in the Blaugrana's first league match of the season against Valencia on Saturday (August 17). This could mean that the former Chelsea man isn't going to get regular minutes this campaign.

Therefore, he believes a move away is possible if an offer meets his demands and aspirations going forward. According to this report, Premier League team Newcastle United have shown interest in the 28-year-old defender, who has experience playing in England.

This would seem like a good prospect for Christensen, with the Magpies looking to compete for the European spots in the Premier League this year. Moreover, he can push the likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn for a starting position at centre-back.

With two years still left on his contract at Camp Nou, a move for the Danish defender will not be straightforward. He arrived at the club in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Since then, he's made 75 appearances across competitions for the Catalan outfit, bagging four goals and three assists. Christensen lifted the 2022-23 La Liga trophy with Barcelona.

Jules Kounde reveals where he'll play for Barcelona this season

Jules Kounde

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has shown his commitment to playing either at centre-back or right-back, with the new La Liga season underway. In his team's first match of the season, the France international was used as a full-back.

This is the position that Kounde has lately operated in for both club and country. However, the 25-year-old has clarified that he's more than comfortable playing a central role as well. He said (via the club's official website):

"I'll go wherever the team needs me. I've spoken to the coach and told him I feel comfortable in either position."

Despite having played as a full-back for most of last season, the Frenchman said centre-back is his favorite position. It will be interesting to see where he plays in Barcelona's next league match against Athletic Club on Saturday (August 24).

