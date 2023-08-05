Barcelona suffer blow as Saudi Arabian club enter race for Manchester City star - Reports

A Saudi Arabian club has reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

As per journalist Toni Juanmarti, a Saudi Pro League side have offered Cancelo a big offer for a transfer this summer. The details of the offer and the name of the club are yet to be revealed.

If true, this could come as a big blow for Barcelona, who appeared to have a free run in their pursuit of the Portuguese fullback. As per Football Espana, Cancelo has already agreed on personal terms with the Blaugrana.

The Portugal international spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, contributing one goal and six assists in 21 games across competitions. The German side had a €70 million buy option in the contract but refused to trigger it.

Nevertheless, Cancelo now appears set to leave Manchester City, having spent four years at the club, having arrived from Juventus in 2019. He scored nine goals and provided 22 assists in 154 games for the Cityzens, winning two Premier League titles, among other honors.

Barcelona, meanwhile, parted ways with club legend Jordi Alba this summer on a free transfer. They are looking to add some experience to their fullback department.

They have already signed former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this season and are also interested in Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona camp have reservations over Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo's attitude

As per Mundo Deportivo, while Joao Cancelo has already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, the club have some doubts over his character.

The Manchester City man is no doubt a talented footballer but has a history of having issues with his managers. He fell out with Marcelino Garcia Toral at Valencia and then with Luciano Spalletti at Inter Milan.

Cancelo had a good one-year stint at Juventus and the first few years at Manchester City. However, it was reported that he had a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola last season.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann also had some issues with the Portuguese, as he said:

"In training he was not entirely good because he did not like the situation he found himself in."

"There are players who face better not play in some games and others, not so much. There was a session in which he did not train as I wanted, but later we talked and it has helped him a lot."

Barcelona will hope manager Xavi Hernandez is able to break this trend and work well with Cancelo if he joins the club this summer.