Barcelona superstar Pedri believes 24-year-old teammate fits Hansi Flick's system in better way than Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonazlez reportedly believes that Ferran Torres fits better into Hansi Flick's tactic than Robert Lewandowski, according to a report by El Nacional. This comes after Ferran scored a hat-trick in Barca's 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Valencia on Thursday (February 6).

The aforementioned report also claims that Pedri believes that Ferran could contribute more as a number nine than Lewandowski. Despite delivering in front of goal this season, Lewandowski's overall contribution in attack has been criticized by several pundits and supporters.

Thus, given his attacking versatility to feature in numerous attacking positions, it is believed that Ferran could be more dynamic in attack. Ferran's ability to drift and dribble past his opponents in quick succession is also one of the attributes that makes him distinct from Lewandowski.

However, in terms of attacking consistency the Polish international has been more consistent than the Spaniard. In 32 appearances, Lewandowski has scored 30 goals and registered three assists this season.

Meanwhile, Ferran has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 25 games this season. However, given his impressive display in recent weeks, the Spaniard's game time on the pitch is expected to improve.

The growing level of competition between the duo in attack is a positive factor that could enhance Barca's attack. However, it's important to mention that Ferran is not a natural striker, and converting him to one might prove to be less effective in difficult circumstances.

How has Pedri performed in midfield for Barcelona this season?

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

While many might credit La Blaugrana's manager for the team's resurgence this season, Pedri could be seen as one of the brains behind that facilitated the resurgence. The Spaniard has been solid in midfield and his contributions in attack have been impressive as well.

In 34 games this season, Pedri has scored four goals and registered five assists. In 21 La Liga games, the Spaniard has provided 32 key passes, and registered 1039 out of 1,172 attempted passes (via FootyStats).

Given his importance in midfield, Pedri remains a key player for La Blaugrana for the remainder of the season. He's also in contention to feature for Barcelona in their LaLiga game against Sevilla on Sunday (February 9).

