Barcelona superstar rejected chance to move to Manchester United despite the Red Devils offering massive wage hike: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo reportedly rejected a chance to leave and join Manchester United before renewing his contract in 2022.

This is as per Spanish outlet Sport (via Football Espana), who have claimed that the Red Devils were in for Araujo before he extended his contract with Barca until 2026.

The Uruguayan could have switched to the Old Trafford club and doubled his current wages had he accepted the move. However, his decision to stay will reassure Barcelona fans about his dedication to the club.

Ronald Araujo also reportedly rejected interest from Bayern Munich, who were in for his services.

The 24-year-old defender is already considered one of the key members of the first-team and also possesses a leadership role within the squad. He has come a long way since joining the club and is well respected by his teammates.

Since joining Barcelona in 2019, Ronaldo Araujo has made 126 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in the process. He has won La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana with the club.

Manchester United are facing injury problems of their own, with star defender Lisandro Martinez set to be out until late in the season. Erik ten Hag's standoff with Raphael Varane has meant the Frenchman has been frozen out of the first XI, leaving the door open for a possible move for Araujo.

However, Barcelona are unlikely to easily part with a player who can essentially play across the back-line and is good with both feet.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek offers himself to Barcelona as Gavi replacement

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has made himself available to leave Old Trafford and join Barcelona.

This is as per Sport and comes in the wake of star midfielder Gavi suffering a long-term injury, leaving the defending Spanish champions short in midfield.

Van de Beek's offer to move comes as a plea for the club to allow him to leave after a largely unsuccessful spell with Manchester United.

The Dutchman joined the club from Ajax in 2020 for a reported fee rising up to £40 million after an impressive season in the Eredivisie. However, since joining more than three years back, he has made just 62 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

This is in stark contrast of his performances for Ajax, for whom he bagged 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 appearances, having come through their youth academy.

Aged 26, Donny van de Beek still has a chance to revive his career and a move to Barca could be the perfect answer.