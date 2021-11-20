Barcelona superstar Sergio Aguero set to retire due to heart problems - Reports

Barcelona superstar Sergio Aguero is set to retire from football due to recent heart problems, according to journalist Gerard Romero. The Argentina international's retirement from football will be announced in a press conference next week.
Aguero put an end to his 10-year association with Manchester City before joining Barcelona in the summer. The Argentina international put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Catalans.
The 33-year-old's Barcelona tenure started with a major blow as his good friend Lionel Messi left the club for PSG. As the season kicked off, Blaugrana struggled to meet their expectations under Ronald Koeman.
Things went from bad to worse for Aguero during Barcelona's La Liga clash with Alaves last month. The striker, who was starting his second league game for the Catalans, was taken off just 41 minutes into the match after experiencing trouble breathing on the pitch.
It then emerged that Aguero had suffered cardiac arrhythmia in the match against Alaves. It was suggested the former Manchester City player will be sidelined for three months following the incident.
However, Aguero is now set to retire from football due to recently diagnosed heart problems, according to reports. The Argentina international is expected to call for quits on his footballing career in a press conference next week.
Sergio Aguero's retirement will be huge blow for Barcelona
Barcelona appointed club legend Xavi as their new manager this month with the hope of reviving their season. However, Sergio Aguero retiring from football will be a huge blow for the Catalans.
Blaugrana are already short of options in the centre-forward department. Apart from Aguero, Denmark international Martin Braithwaite is also out of action due to a knee injury.
Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong are the only available strikers in the Barcelona team. It remains to be seen how Xavi and Co. will cope without Aguero's firepower.