Barcelona superstar set to decide his future based on Lionel Messi’s decision over transfer: Reports

Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future reportedly depends on Lionel Messi. The Spaniard wants to be at the same club as the Argentine and will wait for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar to make a decision on his future.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Busquets and his family want to sync the final few years of his playing career with Messi. Both players have offers on the table from Barcelona and Inter Miami, while a Saudi Arabian side are also interested in the two players.

The Catalan giants are keen to keep the midfielder at the club for another season. Xavi has spoken about his plans for the veteran and said:

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key. There will be games that he does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery."

He added:

"We'll see how the season goes, the performance, if he's comfortable. That is a personal decision. I decide as the season progressed. We have no natural relief in that position. We had Pjanic and Nico, but they decided to leave."

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi is reportedly leaning towards a return to Barcelona in the summer. He has his PSG contract expiring at the end of the season, and the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly willing to part ways.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed he wants the Argentine to return and told CBS Sports:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

PSG have been in contract talks with Messi, but the Ligue 1 side need to reduce their wage bill for FFP issues.

