Barcelona superstar unhappy with Ilkay Gundogan signing: Reports

Gavi is reportedly unhappy with Barcelona signing Ilkay Gundogan. He worries about his pitch time and believes Xavi will bench him.

As per a report in El Nacional, Gavi believes that he will be sacrificed by Xavi next season, with Gundogan taking his place and forming the midfield with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. The youngster has just had his contract renewed and is now struggling to come to terms with the transfer.

Gavi signed a new deal in January but LaLiga had refused to register it as Barcelona were above the wage limit. They had to terminate the contract of Jordi Alba, while Sergio Busquets' exit at the end of the season also helped them reduce the bill.

Gundogan joined on Monday on a free transfer from Manchester City after running down his contract.

Barcelona star sends message to Manchester City fans after exit

Ilkay Gundogan wrote in the Players' Tribune on Monday after sealing his move to Barcelona. The former Manchester City captain stated that it was a tough decision to take, but he had to try the new challenge.

The German added that breaking the news in his group chat with the Manchester City teammates was the hardest. He wrote:

"When I first arrived here, I was a young man with no kids and a lot of dreams. It's hard for me to even believe, but I am leaving seven years later as a father who has fulfilled every single dream that he ever had. Today is bittersweet. Goodbyes are never easy, but it's even harder with this team. When I had to break the news to the boys that I was leaving in our group chat, I was very emotional. I will miss all of them, honestly."

The new Barcelona player added:

"But I am happy to say that I'm leaving here as a champion, and I have nothing but love for the club in my heart. How many footballers can say goodbye as the captain of a treble team? It's amazing what we achieved. Five Premier League titles in my seven years here. Two FA Cups. The Champions League. The treble. But those are just trophies. The thing that I will remember the most is the feeling inside the squad, especially this season. I've never experienced something like it in football."

Gundogan was at Manchester City for seven seasons and was the club captain for the 2022/23 season. The club won the treble under his captaincy and was the second English team ever to achieve the feat after Manchester United.

