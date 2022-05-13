Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski makes decision on future at Bayern Munich - Reports

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he will not renew his contract with the club. The Polish star has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Sky Germany claim the Bayern Munich striker has decided not to renew his contract with the club and has communicated it to them. Barcelona are said to be his preferred destination, while Manchester United have also been linked.

Lewandowski has just one season left on his contract and is now refusing to pen a new deal. Bayern were confident of keeping the forward beyond this season and claimed they were never interested in bringing in Erling Haaland.

However, recent reports claim they tried their best to convince the Borussia Dortmund star before he chose Manchester City as his next club. The move reportedly offended Lewandowski, who is now looking to leave the club.

Barcelona target told to join Manchester United

Former Manchester United keeper Tomasz Kuszczak has urged Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski to consider a move to Old Trafford. The Polish keeper believes he will form a lethal partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and help the Red Devils win trophies again.

Pablo Carrillo @PabloCarrilloL



El delantero ha dado condiciones para continuar con el Bayern:



🏻 Contrato de 2 años

🏻 Aumento salarial (24 mde anuales)



El club alemán deberá tomar un decisión porque equipos como el Barcelona han despertado interés por él. Lewandowski ha puesto las cartas sobre la mesaEl delantero ha dado condiciones para continuar con el Bayern:🏻 Contrato de 2 años🏻 Aumento salarial (24 mde anuales)El club alemán deberá tomar un decisión porque equipos como el Barcelona han despertado interés por él. Lewandowski ha puesto las cartas sobre la mesaEl delantero ha dado condiciones para continuar con el Bayern: 👉🏻 Contrato de 2 años 👉🏻 Aumento salarial (24 mde anuales)El club alemán deberá tomar un decisión porque equipos como el Barcelona han despertado interés por él. https://t.co/hB4ifgMIyb

He told Metro last month:

"It would be fantastic to see him at Manchester United. I've had conversations with him about it and when he was back at Borussia Dortmund. He had options during his previous move as his contract was expiring. I know for a fact that he was thinking about leaving Germany and going somewhere else. I know he loves Spanish football and has a connection with Real Madrid.

"You hear people say, 'Bayern Munich is full of great players, it's easy', but he's played well everywhere he's gone. I'd love to see him at Manchester United, but we've spoken about that, and it would be fantastic if he could come and link up with Ronaldo. Him and Ronaldo upfront would be something."

Manchester United are looking to sign a replacement for Edinson Cavani, who is set to leave as a free agent this summer. The Uruguayan wanted to leave in the January window, but was asked to stay until the end of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava