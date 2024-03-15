Barcelona target tempted by PSG offer as he eyes move away from current club this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has been consistently linked with Barcelona.

Silva was linked with a move away from the Etihad last summer with Barca interested. However, he ended up staying with City while Ilkay Gundogan joined the Blaugrana. Silva has again been linked with a departure in the summer.

As per Fichajes.net, Barcelona are still interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder. However, their well-known financial issues might come in the way of a potential signing. Silva's market value is around €80 million but his contract has a release clause worth €60 million for Barca.

PSG, meanwhile, don't have such financial constraints. They will save a lot on their wage bill if Kylian Mbappe leaves as a free agent in the summer. Moreover, they activated Xavi Simons' buy-back clause to re-sign him from PSV Eindhoven for €6 million last summer.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, has a market value of €70 million. If the German side, or any other side, sign him, it would provide PSG more funds to try to sign Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese will wait for Barcelona but is also tempted by a potential move to the Parisians. He has previously played in Ligue 1 during his time with AS Monaco, registering 147 appearances for them. He also won the league title with them.

Silva's agent Jorge Mendes, though, has a good relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta and will look to make a move happen to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona star insists they're not afraid to face PSG star Kylian Mbappe potentially in La Liga

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move to sign Kylian Mbappe with the Frenchman's PSG contract expiring in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the forward has already received an offer from Los Blancos and the two parties are in negotiations.

If it happens, the move will see Mbappe compete in El Clasico, the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Many believe Mbappe's potential arrival will make Los Blancos incredibly strong but Barca striker Robert Lewandowski isn't afraid of facing them.

The Polish striker said in an interview with Meczyki:

"It's not official yet and it's hard to comment until the announcement is made. So let's wait for it to be confirmed.

"If he comes, it's going to be fun to compete against him in La Liga. We're not afraid, I take it positively."

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and is PSG's all-time top scorer with 247 goals in 296 assists.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga table, sitting eight points above Barcelona.