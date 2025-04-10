Barcelona have told long-term target's agent that they will not be able to sign him this summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly told long-term defensive target Jonathan Tah's agent that they won't be able to sign him this summer. The Germany international's current deal with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer and he looks set to become a free agent.
As per Spanish outlet Sport (via Football Espana), Barcelona have been in discussions with Tah's agent Pini Zahavi. La Blaugrana were represented in the meeting by club president Joan Laporta, Deco, and various board members.
The Catalan giants reportedly discussed a renewal for manager Hansi Flick, who is also represented by Zahavi. However, they reportedly informed the Israeli agent that they won't be able to bring Tah to Camp Nou.
While Barca are reportedly huge admirers of Tah, it might be difficult for them to afford him while sticking to their salary limit. Hansi Flick is also a big admirer of his compatriot but believes that there are other areas in the squad which need strengthening more urgently.
Tah is also believed to be eager to join Barcelona, but does not want to be in the situation Dani Olmo found himself in the past. The 29-year-old reportedly does not want to wait until the summer to decide his future.
The towering defender has no shortage of suitors for his services with the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, all keen on his signature. Tah has been a pivotal player for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the club in 2015 and has also earned 35 caps for Germany.
Ronald Koeman claims Barcelona are not favorites to win the Champions League
Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that Barcelona are not the favorites to win the Champions League this season. The Dutchman has claimed that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are more likely to conquer Europe than the Blaugrana.
Hansi Flick's side secured a 4-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The former Barca player and manager said (as quoted by Barca Universal):
“I don’t think Barcelona are the favourite. There are other teams that play at Barcelona’s level, like Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who I saw against Madrid. They are also capable of winning the Champions League."
"But yes, Barcelona is one of those teams. I think Barcelona’s style of play is fun. We must admit that Dortmund, who are ranked eighth in Germany, although they are not a big team, they also have opportunities to score goals," he added.
The Netherlands manager added:
"I think the 4-0 scoreline was a bit deceptive, but the path Barcelona is on is clear and you can see that from the players’ performances. The young players have two or three years of experience, and of course, they have a midfield with Frenkie, Pedri, and Fermín, as well as Gavi, who I think is the heart of the team and is working well."
Koeman concluded:
“They also have good options in defence, and the role of coach Flick must also be highlighted. I think he leads the team in the best way, and you can see the positive atmosphere. People are happy with the way they are playing, so I see Barcelona in a very positive light and they have a real chance of winning important titles.”
Arsenal secured a huge 3-0 win against 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. PSG, on the other hand, won 3-1 against Aston Villa in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.