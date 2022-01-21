Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 24-year-old star could leave Barca in the summer, Ousmane Dembele issues statement regarding contract situation and more - 21 January 2022

Barcelona suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey and crashed out of the competition.

To make matters worse, Ansu Fati and Pedri came off injured during the game. The next 10 days are going to be crucial for the Catalans as they look to further bolster their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 January 2022.

Ansu Fati could miss upto two months with new injury

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey

Youngsters Pedri and Ansu Fati left the game against Athletic Bilbao with injuries. The latter was reduced to tears as he came off in the sixth minute of extra time. According to Mundo Deportivo, the teenager could miss up to two months of action.

The report claims that Fati suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. He has to undergo further tests for the medical team to understand the full extent of the injury.

Speaking to the press after the game, Xavi said that Jordi Alba, Pedri and Pique finished the game with discomfort.

“Jordi Alba, Piqué and Pedri all finished the game with some discomfort. Pedri seemed fine. I think it’s nothing. With Ansu, we’ll have to wait for the tests tomorrow.”

Ousmane Dembele issues statement regarding contract situation

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Much has been made of Ousmane Dembele's contract standoff with Barcelona. The player has now issued a statement via social media explaining his stance on the situation. The Frenchman has said he fully backs his agent Moussa Sissoko with respect to contract negotiations.

The statement on Instagram reads as follows:

“I am 24 years old and like every man, I have flaws, imperfections. I have lived through complex moments, injuries, Covid has affected me.

“Without the slightest training session, the coach has requested me and I have always complied without question.

“Perform as well as I have always done as it is my passion. I am fully aware of my luck to dedicate myself to the most beautiful job in the world.

“My message is transparent.

“I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the sports project. I forbid anyone to attribute intentions to me that I have never had. I forbid anyone to speak for me or my representative, whom I fully trust.

“Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach. I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail.

“As you know, there are negotiations. I let my agent handle it, it’s his field. My field is the ball, playing football, sharing moments of joy with my teammates and the supporters. Above all, let’s focus on winning.”

Frenkie De Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey

Frenkie De Jong has not been performing at the levels expected of him in recent times. He produced a lackluster performance in Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana.

He didn't do himself any favors after coming off the bench in the 60th minute in Thursday's Copa Del Rey defeat against Athletic Bilbao either. In fact, it was a foul he conceded which led to Athletic's second goal of the game.

AS journalist Javi Miguel, writing on Culemania, claims that De Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer and already has one foot outside the door. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United have registered an interest in the Dutchman.

De Jong started off well at the Camp Nou since moving from Ajax in the summer of 2019 but it has not worked out for him of late. If his performances don't improve over the next few months, the Catalans will be ready to cash in on him in the summer.

