Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: €60M offer rejected, defender set to sign new contract and more - 3rd August 2020

Barcelona might be in need of money right now but they are not willing to sell players who they believe are a part of their club's future. Today's rumours related to Barcelona suggest that the club have made some big decisions.

€60M bid rejected by Barcelona

Barcelona have rejected a massive €60 million bid for Francisco Trincao, according to SPORT. The report claims that Jorge Mendes brought an offer from an unnamed Premier League side for the Portuguese star but it was rejected by Barcelona.

The youngster is just joining from Braga for a €31 million fee. He has signed a deal until 2025 and has a release clause of €500 million.

Nelson Semedo to sign new deal

Nelson Semedo is set to sign a new deal at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. They report that he has been in advanced talks with the club and will put pen to a deal until 2025.

The right-back has been linked with a move away this summer but Barcelona are reportedly keen on keeping him. Juvnetus and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese star but will now have to look elsewhere.

No move for Neymar, says Bartomeu

Neymar's dream of returning to Barcelona will have to wait. for another year as Josep bartomeu has confirmed that a move will not take place this summer. The Barcelopa president has made it clear that they cannot sign the Brazilian this summer as they are not in a good financial position.

Talking to SPORT, he said:

“In the current situation, no. PSG don’t want to sell either, which makes sense as he’s one of the best players in the world. Last summer we tried really hard (to sign him) but this summer we won’t even try.”

“The club lost €200m between March and June. In the 2020/21 season, we expected to earn €1100m but that’s likely to be 30% less now. If the situation doesn’t improve, they won’t be people in the stands, at the museum or the shops and we’ll keep losing money. This will cause us to revise our spending plans and which ones can wait. We have to adapt.”