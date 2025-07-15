Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan eyeing Catalans target, club receive Luis Diaz boost, and more - July 15, 2025

Barcelona are looking to build on their fantastic campaign under Hansi Flick. After taking charge at Camp Nou last summer, the German manager proceeded to guide his team to a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are interested in a Spanish full-back who is also wanted by the Catalans. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have received some good news in their pursuit of Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 15, 2025.

AC Milan eyeing Marc Pubill

Marc Pubill

AC Milan have set their sights on Marc Pubill, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish right-back has caught the eye with Almeria of late and was wanted by Barcelona last summer.

A move failed to materialize owing to the Catalans' poor finances and Pubill ended up staying with the Andalusian club. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25, registering one goal and five assists from 40 games across competitions.

His efforts have already turned heads at San Siro. The Serie A giants want to sign a new right-back and have both Pubill and Monaco's Vanderson on their agenda.

Interestingly, the duo have also been linked with Barcelona in recent times. However, the LaLiga champions are not planning to sign a new right-back at the moment.

Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost

Luis Diaz.

Bayern Munich are no longer prioritising a move for Luis Diaz this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Colombian forward is apparently a target for Barcelona as well this summer.

The Bavarians have been hot on the heels of the player in recent times, and were previously considered the favorites in the race. However, the German giants have struggled to complete a deal due to Liverpool's asking price and reluctance to sell. Bayern Munich are now considering alternate targets to improve their attack, leaving the door open for the LaLiga champions to take advantage.

Unai Hernandez opens up on decision to leave Camp Nou

Unai Hernandez

Unai Hernandez has opened up on his decision to leave Barcelona in January. Al-Ittihad managed a coup by convincing the talented Spanish midfielder to join them in the winter transfer window.

Speaking to SPORT, Hernandez insisted that leaving the Catalans was a complicated decision.

“Since I joined Barça’s youth team, my goal was to debut for the first team. I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a child. Due to circumstances, it could not be, and he was very clear that football does not end at Barça, that there are many more opportunities to play at high levels,” said Hernandez.

He continued:

“It was a complicated decision. The last few weeks were frustrating because my contract was ending, and I had to find a way out. When Al Ittihad came in, the decision became easier, but leaving your home and the club you dreamed of playing for is never simple.”

He concluded:

“When we came back, Flick told me he didn’t need me anymore. I accepted it, gave everything with the reserve team, and kept fighting. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

The 20-year-old has scored one goal and set up three more from nine appearances for Al-Ittihad to date.

