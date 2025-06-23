Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Andreas Christensen set to leave, Catalans eyeing English ace, and more - June 23, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve Hansi Flick's squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Catalans have been on the rise since the arrival of the German manager last summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is all set to leave Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning a Bosman move for an English defender in 2026.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 23, 2025.

Andreas Christensen set to leave

Marc Guehi

Andreas Christensen is all set to part ways with Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Danish defender struggled with injuries in the 2024-25 campaign, managing just six appearances across competitions.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans are well stocked in the middle of the park, with Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Ronald Araujo ahead of Christensen in the pecking order. Meanwhile, Eric Garcia's versatility has also been an asset to the LaLiga champions, making the Dane surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also facing financial difficulties and are expected to turn to player sales to address the issues. Christensen was roped in as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Chelsea in 2022.

Ad

As such, his departure this summer could be registered as pure profits in the books, and help the Catalans adhere to FFP norms. Meanwhile, it would also free up space in the salary structure to aid in the registration of new arrivals. The move could also allow the 29-year-old to get his career back on track.

Barcelona eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi

Barcelona are planning to move for Marc Guehi once his contract expires in 2026, according to Fichajes. The English midfielder has been a first team regular for Crystal Palace of late, but is yet to commit his future at Selhurst Park.

Ad

The Catalans, meanwhile, are eyeing free agents in the market to help with their monetary situation. With Inigo Martinez in the twilight of his career, a move for Guehi next summer ticks a lot of boxes for the LaLiga champions.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and could become a long-term partner for Pau Cubarsi at Camp Nou. However, prising him away this summer looks difficult given his high value.

Ad

Instead, Barcelona are plotting to sign him for free at the end of next season. Meanwhile, Guehi is also wanted at Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, so winning the race for his services won't be easy.

Bayern Munich attempting to hijack Nico Williams move

Nico Williams

Bayern Munich are making a final push for Nico Williams, according to journalist Loic Tanzi. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga forward has already decided to join Barcelona this summer.

Ad

However, the Bavarians are unwilling to throw in the towel just yet and have returned with an improved contract offer to hijack the deal. The Bundesliga champions are offering the player annual wages of €10m, with a further €2m in bonuses.

Bayern Munich also have no qualms about paying the player's €62m release clause to prise him away from Athletic Bilbao. However, the 22-year-old remains determined to join the Catalans this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More