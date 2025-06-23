Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Andreas Christensen set to leave, Catalans eyeing English ace, and more - June 23, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve Hansi Flick's squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Catalans have been on the rise since the arrival of the German manager last summer.
Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is all set to leave Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning a Bosman move for an English defender in 2026.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 23, 2025.
Andreas Christensen set to leave
Andreas Christensen is all set to part ways with Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Danish defender struggled with injuries in the 2024-25 campaign, managing just six appearances across competitions.
The Catalans are well stocked in the middle of the park, with Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Ronald Araujo ahead of Christensen in the pecking order. Meanwhile, Eric Garcia's versatility has also been an asset to the LaLiga champions, making the Dane surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are also facing financial difficulties and are expected to turn to player sales to address the issues. Christensen was roped in as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Chelsea in 2022.
As such, his departure this summer could be registered as pure profits in the books, and help the Catalans adhere to FFP norms. Meanwhile, it would also free up space in the salary structure to aid in the registration of new arrivals. The move could also allow the 29-year-old to get his career back on track.
Barcelona eyeing Marc Guehi
Barcelona are planning to move for Marc Guehi once his contract expires in 2026, according to Fichajes. The English midfielder has been a first team regular for Crystal Palace of late, but is yet to commit his future at Selhurst Park.
The Catalans, meanwhile, are eyeing free agents in the market to help with their monetary situation. With Inigo Martinez in the twilight of his career, a move for Guehi next summer ticks a lot of boxes for the LaLiga champions.
The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and could become a long-term partner for Pau Cubarsi at Camp Nou. However, prising him away this summer looks difficult given his high value.
Instead, Barcelona are plotting to sign him for free at the end of next season. Meanwhile, Guehi is also wanted at Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, so winning the race for his services won't be easy.
Bayern Munich attempting to hijack Nico Williams move
Bayern Munich are making a final push for Nico Williams, according to journalist Loic Tanzi. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga forward has already decided to join Barcelona this summer.
However, the Bavarians are unwilling to throw in the towel just yet and have returned with an improved contract offer to hijack the deal. The Bundesliga champions are offering the player annual wages of €10m, with a further €2m in bonuses.
Bayern Munich also have no qualms about paying the player's €62m release clause to prise him away from Athletic Bilbao. However, the 22-year-old remains determined to join the Catalans this summer.