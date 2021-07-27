Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antoine Griezmann wants to stay at Barca, Miralem Pjanic pushing to join Juventus and more - 27 July 2021

Barcelona might not need to sell Antoine Griezmann to trim their wage bill. They could yet find another way to do it.

Barcelona are struggling to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. They are looking to offload quite a few of their high earners. The club are reportedly yet to register their new signings. Joan Laporta and co. are also looking to renew Lionel Messi's contract as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 July 2021.

Barcelona set to reach agreement over renewal with Ilaix Moriba

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

As per Ferran Martínez of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made a breakthrough in negotiations with youngster Ilaix Moriba over a new contract. Both parties have remained at odds over the terms of a fresh deal. Several European giants had taken note of the situation and have been keeping tabs on it.

According to the report, the club and the player's representatives talked over the phone. A face-to-face meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday. More importantly, there is a sense of optimism about his renewal and Moriba is set to join training for the last phase of Barcelona's pre-season training.

The report further adds that Barcelona are looking to extend Moriba's contract until 2024 without an increase in salary. Moriba currently earns €2 million annually at Barcelona.

❗️| Ilaix Moriba only thinks about staying at Barcelona and that is his wish, but his agency is trying to get the best contract possible for the player. The feelings are much more positive than before. [@gerardromero] pic.twitter.com/ReNFZCnwTg — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 27, 2021

Miralem Pjanic pushing for Juventus move

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Miralem Pjanic had a terrible debut season at Barcelona. He failed to settle down and started just six matches in the league. The Bosnian international is currently below the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba in the pecking order.

Pjanic is looking to leave the club in the summer and Barcelona are keen to offload him as it will help them trim their wage bill. According to Sport, Juventus are looking to sign their former player. Pjanic wants to return to Juventus and is willing to take a salary cut in order to do that.

Juventus will need to offload Aaron Ramsey, one of their biggest earners, before they can make any new additions to their midfield.

Antoine Griezmann willing to take paycut to stay at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Antoine Griezmann is one of the players who is tipped to leave Barcelona this summer. He has been heavily linked with a return to Atletico Madrid. Reports have claimed that Griezmann will leave Barcelona only for his former club.

Sport claims that even though the Frenchman is open to joining Atletico Madrid, he is willing to sit down with Barcelona to discuss a wage cut. Griezmann is open to helping the club navigate their financial crisis.

Barcelona will need to expedite such discussions with a number of players if they are to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. If they don't do that, they won't be able to renew Lionel Messi's contract. They will need to sort out their financial troubles quickly as the new La Liga season starts in less than three weeks.

🚨 [SPORT] | Antoine Griezmann has agreed to negotiate a salary cut and he could end up staying at Barça pic.twitter.com/1GxH6GkDKb — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 26, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith