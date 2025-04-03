Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing LaLiga ace, Hansi Flick wants Kingsley Coman, and more - April 3, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game to help the Catalans progress to the finals with a 5-4 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have accelerated their efforts to secure an Athletic Bilbao forward this summer. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick is eyeing a reunion with Kingsley Coman at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 3, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Nico Williams, according to Foot Mercato. The Spanish forward is also being eyed by Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Williams enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign with Athletic Bilbao, helping them win the Copa del Rey. Over the summer, he helped Spain lift the Euro 2024 title.

The 22-year-old was subsequently linked with an exit from San Mames last summer, with the Catalans pushing for his services. However, Williams ended up staying with the Basque club.

He has been in fine form for Bilbao this season, registering nine goals and seven assists from 38 games. Barcelona are hot on his heels once again this summer, but it now appears that Arsenal are plotting to ruin their plans.

The Gunners' new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has apparently initiated contact with the player's representatives to discuss a move at the end of the season. The player supposedly has a €60m release clause in his deal. The report, however, adds that Williams is not a priority target for the Catalans this year.

Hansi Flick wants Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman

Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to take Kingsley Coman to Camp Nou, according to Fichajes.net. The German manager worked with the French forward during their time together with Bayern Munich.

With the Catalans in the market for a new attacker this summer, Flick has suggested Coman as an option. The 28-year-old has been on the LaLiga giants' radar for a while, and they have now reignited their interest in the player.

Coman has registered six goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season. He is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2027, so the finances involved could rule Barcelona out of the running.

Bayern Munich are likely to demand a proper fee to allow the Frenchman to leave. Given the Catalans' poor financial situation, they could opt for cost-effective alternatives.

Barcelona interested in Edward Cedeno

Hansi Flick

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Panama midfielder Edward Cedeno, according to SPORT. The 21-year-old has caught the eye on loan with Tarazona and is reportedly being monitored by the Catalans.

The Primera RFEF club have an option to sign the player permanently for €350,000 this summer. It is now reported that they intend to take up that option and sell him to a bigger party.

Cedeno is a pivot midfielder who could be a fine fit at Camp Nou. The report adds that the LaLiga giants plan to integrate the player into the reserves before an eventual step up to the senior team. A final decision on the move, however, will only be taken this summer.

