Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing move for Barca midfielder, PSG want Blaugrana forward as Kylian Mbappe replacement and more - 14 February 2022

Luuk De Jong came up with a stoppage time equalizer to help Barcelona take a point from their latest La Liga outing against Osasuna. The game ended 2-2 and the Catalans have now climbed to fourth in the table and are slowly getting their season back on track.

Jordi Cruyff vetoed the signing of Bryan Gil

Sport has produced an article today which outlines the growing influence of Jordi Cruyff at Barcelona. The club's sporting director had a big say over the club's transfer activity in January.

The club had as many as three Premier League players join during the winter transfer window. Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were added to their frontline. But a fourth Premier League player's potential move to the Camp Nou was blocked by Cruyff.

Bryan Gil, who has now moved to Valencia on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was the player whose signing was vetoed by Cruyff.

PSG plotting summer move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave as a free agent this summer, PSG are looking at potential replacements. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Parisians have identified Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as one of the top candidates to replace the Frenchman.

Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent last summer. After impressing in his initial days, the Dutchman's form has faded. In 23 appearances for the Catalans, Depay has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

The arrival of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January has forced Depay to drop down the pecking order. PSG are also keeping tabs on Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Moise Kean and Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal want Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has had a massive impact at Aston Villa since joining them on loan in January. The Brazilian has scored two goals and provided three assists in four appearances so far and seems to be getting back to his best.

It is believed Aston Villa have inserted an option to buy Coutinho on a permanent basis in the deal. Either way, Fichajes claim Arsenal and West Ham United have now registered an interest in the 29-year-old.

This is good news for Barcelona as they were unable to find buyers for Coutinho last summer or in January. That's why they ended up sending him on loan for the rest of the season. Now it looks like the Catalans could spark a bidding war for their midfielder in the summer.

